Apple notified by Procon-SP for sale of iPhones without charger in the box

Apple sparked a wave of criticism by announcing that it should sell the iPhone 12 line without a headset or charger in the box. Shortly after, the Cupertino company confirmed that the new directive will also be used on the 2020 iPhone 11, XR and SE models.

In addition to not appealing to consumers, this practice is also being studied by Procon de São Paulo. Indeed, the agency sent a notification to Apple to clarify its business strategy.

Procon-SP wants to know why Apple made such a business decision, what is the cost of the devices offered separately and what will be made available for the consumer’s purchase in order for the recharge to take place.

There are chances that the practice is considered to be related, as the cell phone cannot work without the charger. As a result, it makes the purchase of the R $ 220 USB-C charger practically compulsory.

Procon-SP also wants to know if the Brazilian consumer will be able to use another alternative charger to charge the new iPhone 12. Although the agency does not cite the current models, Apple’s explanations should also cover these devices.

Asked by Estadão to comment on the matter, Apple has remained silent. Either way, the Cupertino company has up to 72 hours to respond to Procon-SP.

The environmental rationale used by Apple apparently shouldn’t free the company from legal problems in Brazil.

It should be remembered that the sale of products is considered an abusive practice in Brazilian law. However, lawyers say Apple can get rid of the potential problems if it can properly inform its customers about the change in its business practices.

(updated October 29, 2020, 6:20 a.m.)