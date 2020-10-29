Poles strike against abortion ban

Warsaw (dpa) – The mayor of Poland’s third largest city, Lodz, has set his own example. “I’m not in the office,” Hanna Zdanowska wrote on Twitter and posted a photo of her empty office chair.

Many women, but also men all over Poland, did the same on Wednesday. They have stayed away from work to protest tougher abortion laws – often with the approval of their superiors in government agencies, universities and private companies.

The all-Polish women’s strike organization called for the campaign with the motto “We are not going to work”. She speaks of a “general strike”. It is not possible to verify exactly how many employees participated. Only one thing is certain: many Poles are angry. They have been taking to the streets for days.

The protests were sparked by a controversial Constitutional Court ruling. Last week, judges ruled that women should not have an abortion even if their child has severe deformities. A corresponding passage from the previous abortion law is unconstitutional. In fact, it amounts to a ban on abortion. In any case, the Polish abortion law is one of the strictest in Europe.

It is currently legal in Poland to have an abortion if the pregnancy endangers the life or health of the mother, is the result of rape or if the unborn child has serious deformities. The latter is to date the most common reason for abortion, as shown by statistics from the Ministry of Health. Of the 1,110 abortions performed in Polish clinics in 2019, 1,074 were caused by malformations in the unborn child. In the future, this should no longer be possible.

The decision is not so much constitutional as it is political. Poland’s ruling conservative national party PiS has long occupied the constitutional court with its own people. PiS politicians have been pushing for abortions to be banned for years. Polish media commentators accuse the party leadership of hiding behind the constitutional judges’ decision.

The anger of the protesters hits the PiS – and the Catholic Church even more so, which has also lost its authority in Poland due to abuse scandals. Churches across the country are littered, church services are disrupted and clergy are insulted. The PiS has become the target of vulgar verbal attacks. The “PiS off!”, Understandable at the international level, relies on the posters of the demonstrators. with soft variants. Other slogans offer the opportunity to get acquainted with the harshest Polish expletives.

Apparently, the PiS and its powerful president Jaroslaw Kaczynski had completely ignored the mood of the country. A recent poll by the Kantar opinion research institute shows that 62 percent of Poles believe that an abortion should be legal under certain conditions; 22 percent favor allowing an abortion until the 12th week if desired. Only 11 percent of those polled support a ban on abortion.

Pushed to a corner by the protests, Kaczynski uses old enemy images and conspiracy theories. The 71-year-old deputy head of government called on PiS supporters to protect churches “at all costs”. These would not be attacked by accident. We can rather see the preparation and even the training for the attacks. “This attack is supposed to destroy Poland. This should lead to the triumph of forces whose reign should end the history of the Polish people as we know them. “

As the political mood heats up, the corona pandemic still has Poland firmly under control. The number of new infections reported one day reached a record high of over 18,000 cases today. The PiS government may soon declare a state of emergency, warns Polish human rights representative Adam Bodnar. “I fear that the situation is being exploited to severely restrict our rights and civil liberties,” Bodnar told the “Bezprawnik” portal. Among other things, the freedom of assembly could then also be suspended. It would be the end of street protests.