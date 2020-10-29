RB Leipzig under pressure after ‘pack’ in Manchester

Manchester (AP) – The time to digest the ‘pack’, as Julian Nagelsmann described it on 0: 5 at Manchester United, does not remain.

Already this Saturday (6.30 p.m. / Sky), Borussia Mönchengladbach will play a high-level Bundesliga match for the undefeated leader RB Leipzig with Marco Rose, born in Leipzig. Then four days later in the premier category, the new edition of the semi-finals in August awaits, when Paris Saint-Germain won 3-0 in the final phase in Lisbon.

It could be another uncomfortable fall for the Saxons. Last year RB started off as the favorite with 13 points after five game days, but went on to play four games without a win (two losses) and fell to sixth. Nagelsmann wants to prevent that this time around.

His biggest concern is suddenly his centerpiece – the defense against the very famous Frenchman Dayot Upamecano. “We then stopped defending, it doesn’t make it any easier,” said the head coach after the bitter night at Old Trafford. RB conceded only three goals in five Bundesliga matches, in the first away match of the Champions League in the duel of the first two winners, there were three goals in a good quarter of an hour.

“You can lose a game like that, but you should not get the last three goals without resistance, because it has something to do with respect,” Nagelsmann said, stressing the last 15 minutes: “The worst in a long time” . Yussuf Poulsen said of the sorry performance: “For some reason we collapsed after the 2-0 draw.”

The self-proclaimed Red Bulls lacked physical strength against the Red Devils, who claimed their first home win of the season. “First of all, the size of the opponents, who have been superior to us in many aerial duels, but also on the ground. The Premier League is obviously more difficult than the Bundesliga when it comes to the duel, “Nagelsmann said and added soberly:” We have paid for hard work and must learn from it. “

But also the offensive power of Leipzig was too harmless. “They were good at the back, very compact, we didn’t find enough chances, we have to do better in the coming weeks,” said Poulsen. The RB problem area was clearly the last third. “We weren’t consistent enough and didn’t attack the opponent enough in the pits,” said Emil Forsberg, adding: “We should have found better solutions there. I have to go through more.”

RB’s replacements for somewhat ill captain Marcel Sabitzer fell through, while tactical shifts and changes for Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer flared up. The Norwegian first relied on the young Mason Greenwood, who took the lead (21st minute). Then substitute Marcus Rashford exploded with a three-pack (73./78./90.+2). In the meantime, Anthony Martial had scored from a penalty (87.) after being the victim of a foul by Sabitzer. “All the time you have the feeling that things are going well. And then you get a 5-0 defeat, ”Nagelsmann summed up during the bitter evening.