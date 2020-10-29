Merz: Cancellation of December party conference not yet final

Berlin (dpa) – CDU President Friedrich Merz believes that the postponement of the electoral party conference by the CDU Federal Executive Council until next year has not yet been finalized.

The CDU did not have much time, said the economic expert. The party is expected to enter the new year with a decisive vote. You need all the preparation for 2021 before the federal election next fall. He is trying to get the CDU to make a decision in the interests of its ability to act and lead, Merz said last night at the annual reception of the CDU Economic Council in Hesse. Eberbach monastery in the Rheingau.

On the information portal “t-online”, Merz was combative. “I’m not angry. But I’m ready to fight. I won’t give up so easily,” he said, watching the canceled party conference.

Merz receives support from CDU member of the Bundestag Christian von Stetten in Baden-Württemberg. This calls for a CDU party congress this year. If the party leadership does not want to do this, according to the statutes, it is possible that six state associations may request a party convention in the short term. “Then it has to happen,” von Stetten told “Cicero” magazine. Von Stetten sees support for this in Baden-Württemberg, Berlin and several state associations of the Eastern CDU.

According to a report by the “Bild” newspaper, several regional associations of the CDU want to pressure the party leadership to hold the party presence conference in Stuttgart in January, originally scheduled for December 4 and which has since been held. canceled. According to the report, the regional associations of Baden-Württemberg and Hamburg, the Braunschweig association, which is a regional association, and at least two regional associations in the east, wish to submit a corresponding application. According to the CDU statute, a federal party conference is held when a third of the state associations request it. The CDU has 17 regional associations.

Foreign expert Norbert Röttgen, like Merz and NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet, candidate for CDU presidency, told the “Bild” newspaper: “We have now found that we will hold a party conference in January. We must now agree to find a plan whereby we will also elect a president at the beginning of the year. In the “Passauer Neue Presse” (Wednesday), Röttgen called on the party for cohesion after the controversy over the postponement. “Unity is the greatest good now,” he said.

The federal executive had decided to postpone the party congress due to the rapid spread of the corona virus. Even if a face to face party conference is not possible at the start of the New Year, a digital party conference should be organized. If there is still no legal basis for this, there should be a digital party congress with a series of presentations and a postal vote. Merz had sharply criticized the board’s decision, Laschet was in favor of the postponement.

North Rhine-Westphalia Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) criticized Merz for his allegations after the postponement of the federal party conference. “I find the statement a shame, unnecessary and incomprehensible,” Reul told the “mirror”. “I’ve known him for quite a while, he’s a smart person. I don’t understand why he said that. Merz had accused ‘the party establishment’ of wanting to prevent his election to the presidency. His competitor Laschet will likely need more time to get a better starting position, according to Merz.

CDU Brandenburg and Hessian general secretaries Gordon Hoffmann and Manfred Pentz held Merz in a guest post for the “Welt” as his attacks on the party leadership were “water to the mill of the ‘union of values, which has long been an alleged betrayal of the soul, the party feels and radicalizes in a terrifying way ”. They expressed doubts about Merz’s suitability.

Merz had received the support of the Conservative Union of Values ​​and the former Prime Minister of Hesse Roland Koch (CDU). You are looking at legal measures against postponement, the union of values ​​announced. To attend the election of a president until next year is “totally unacceptable”.