StreelSeries, Aerox 3 Wireless, Announces Its New Flasghip Mouse

The Aerox 3 Wireless Flasghip Mouse includes a new TrueMove sensor, IP54-certified water resistance, 200 hours of battery life and the SteelSeries Quantum 2.0 wireless system in an ultra-light 66g package

SteelSeries, a leader in gaming, esports and console peripherals, today announces the revolution in ultra-light gaming mice with the release of Aerox 3 and Aerox 3 Wireless. SteelSeries has combined high-end longevity technology and an ultra-light form factor in these two mice, built for performance and speed. Every part of the Aerox 3 has been precisely engineered to ensure the fastest response times during gaming sessions without compromise.

Ehtisham Rabbani, CEO of SteelSeries, says

“Ultralight mice have taken the gaming mouse industry by storm. We are proud to introduce two mice that are not only perfect for SteelSeries fans, but will also delight PC gamers everywhere. For the first time ever, gamers don’t have to sacrifice build quality or performance to get an incredibly lightweight mouse. “

Aerox 3 Wireless

The SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless is a wireless gaming mouse with an ultra-light 66g design that is perfectly optimized for the fastest movements. SteelSeries has teamed up with PixArt again to develop a brand new sensor, the TrueMove Air, a new 1-to-1 custom tracking sensor designed specifically for wireless performance. This 18,000 CPI, 400 IPS, and 40G optical sensor delivers the speed, reliability, and precision a wireless gaming mouse needs. Thanks to the sensor’s incredible energy efficiency, SteelSeries was able to reduce the weight of the mouse by installing a smaller battery that lasts longer than the competition.

The Aerox 3 Wireless is the first mouse to achieve IP54 certification. It is waterproof and protects against dust, dirt, oil, etc. SteelSeries AquaBarrier technology was developed to protect internal circuits that are constantly exposed to all kinds of external damage. This is important for a perforated shell when it comes to durability.

Just like the Rival 3 Wireless, the Aerox 3 Wireless uses the same new Quantum 2.0 wireless technology with dual wireless connectivity that allows it to connect to devices using a 2.4GHz wireless USB or Bluetooth connection. This technology has allowed SteelSeries to achieve 400 hours of battery life for the Rival 3 Wireless and 200 hours of battery life in Bluetooth mode and more than 80 hours in 2.4 GHz mode for the Aerox 3 Wireless. Once the battery is empty, the Aerox 3 Wireless can be quickly charged via USB-C, giving users over 40 hours of battery life in just 15 minutes.

Further quality and durability features of the Aerox 3 Wireless are the new Super Mesh cable from SteelSeries for more lightness and flexibility, PTFE pads for additional control and smoothness as well as the complete adjustment of all three zones. RGB lighting via the SteelSeries Engine software. Via the USB-C connection, players can also further customize their mouse using various replacement cables.

The Aerox 3 Wireless will be available from November 3rd for € 109.99.

Aerox 3

The Aerox 3 shares many features with the Aerox 3 Wireless, including IP54 water and dust resistance, Rival 3-inspired perforated design, super mesh cables, PTFE pads and RGB lighting, three-zone and customization of the USB-C cable .

There are a few key differences between the two, however. Instead of using the Aerox 3 Wireless’ TrueMove air sensor, the Aerox 3 uses the TrueMove Core sensor, first introduced in the Rival 3. It is a customized optical sensor with 8,500 CPI. , 300 IPS and 35G, specially designed to perform with PixArt. Since the Aerox 3 is a wired mouse, SteelSeries was able to further reduce the weight to 57 g.

The Aerox 3 will be available from November 3rd for € 69.99.