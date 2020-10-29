When Professor Liam Neeson was kicked out for hitting a student

Pastor Darragh has taken the pulpit in Ballymena Parish, a small town in Northern Ireland, to make an unusual announcement. The following week he set up a boxing club himself and would invite the younger boys to join him.

On the first day of club life, in a country of born boxers, a little boy named Liam appeared. He was only nine years old. In their hands, they put a pair of old muddy gloves and gave him a book with the basic rules of the sport.

Six years later, the club led by Pastor Darragh was one of the most prestigious in the country. One of his fighters wouldn’t be successful in sports, but in another art: Liam Neeson, the man who at 56 has become an unlikely action movie star.

Contrary to what you might think, the Irish actor was already a tough guy, even before he traveled the world beating baddies. He was an old-fashioned man: he worked in a brewery, fought in the rings, played football and even let himself be carried away by the famous Irish temperament.

At 68, Liam Neeson once again confirms his status as a senior action star. This Thursday, October 29, he returns to the cinema with “One Last Blow”, in the role of Tom, a bank robber who decides to change his life and become an honest man. Unfortunately for him, the authorities were not very convinced.

The Irishman draws his gun again and bets on the career turning point that guaranteed him ten years ago, work after work, always with great success. But success hasn’t always been palpable in Neeson’s life, in fact he has always been a man of action.

An irish boxer

He started training at the age of nine, in Pastor Darragh’s ring. He was crowned three-time Northern Ireland Youth Champion and second in his Irish weight class.

“He was a good fighter, he was competent. He had a good punch. I made forty fights and won thirty “, confessed the actor to” ESPN “.

He even thought of making a career in the ring. He even dreamed of the Olympic Games, one day to be able to repeat the feat of Muhammad Ali, one of his idols.

“Of course, I thought I was doing what he did. Your imagination at this age is on fire, ”he says. The career turned out to be shorter than I thought.

Of the forty matches, only one is well known. “I was 16 and won the fight, but when I left the ring it was obvious I had a concussion, because my trainer told me to come down the stairs and undress. , and I didn’t understand what he meant by downstairs. It scared me a lot. It lasted about three minutes. I remember thinking, “I have to give this up. I don’t feel comfortable anymore ”.”

Between the two, theater and theater classes. Time started to run out. To become a professional fighter, he felt he needed to train five to six nights a week. There was no time left.

“I thought if I didn’t find the time to prepare properly, I could easily get seriously injured. I left with a bow and gracefully. At that time, at 17, he knew he was a competent boxer. It wasn’t fantastic. He was competent. I won a few titles. I had a good left, ”he recalls.

From physics to the brewery (and lawns)

At 19, he was taking a physics and computer science course at Queen’s University in Belfast. The future was bright.

However, Neeson had other plans. He’s had enough of his studies, dropped out of school and found the most Irish job imaginable. He left college and was employed by Guinness, the famous brewery, where he was placed in the warehouse, controlling a forklift.

Forty years after enrolling in the course, Queen’s University decided to present one of its most famous students – not for academic achievement, but in film – and awarded him an honorary doctorate. It was a happy day for Neeson, who confessed that he could finally tell his mother that he had completed the course.

The university days allowed him to reveal another talent. The dribbling on the pitch caught the attention of coach Seán Thomas of Bohemian FC, a top division club in Northern Ireland.

He was invited to show off his talent at the club and was even substituted in a game against another Premier League club, Shamrock Rovers. Unfortunately, talent was not enough to convince the club to offer him a contract. A player has been lost, an actor has been won.

An educational punch

Neeson has done a bit of everything. He even tried to follow the career of the two sisters, career teachers, for whom he already admitted to having a deep admiration.

“I tried to be a teacher for two years, a long time ago. It was probably the hardest job I tried to do. I have two sisters who have just retired, I admire them so much. I think it is impossible to teach 13 and 14 year old children and girls, ”he recalls in an interview with“ ESPN ”.

Neeson’s claim was not just theoretical. It was practical, very practical. It all happened in a particularly troubled class, with a particularly unruly class. “There is always a problem of discipline”, he underlines, before explaining that “it is necessary to calm the students before being able to start teaching”.

When he tried to bring order to the room, things started to get complicated. Not everyone wanted to take control of Neeson.

“There was a child who didn’t want to calm down. It started to bother the whole class. I turned to him and asked him to leave, to stay outside the room. When I repair, he pulls out a knife, ”he recalls.

Irish, a former boxer and a man of quick reflexes, he has been unable to control the natural impulse of those who feel “threatened”. “My first reaction was to hit him. I shouldn’t have done it. But I felt threatened and hit him.

The teaching career also ended prematurely, fired due to the assault on a student. Neeson accepted the decision and berated her, justifying, “He was a big kid. I had to hit him.