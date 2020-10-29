iPhone 12: above-average sales push Apple to expand device production, rumored to be

Although Apple has released four models of the iPhone 12 family, only two variants can be purchased at the company’s physical stores. Indeed, the novel coronavirus pandemic has destabilized the company’s supply chain and caused a series of delays.

The financial crisis has also hit a number of developed markets. Even so, everything indicates that this will not be enough to prevent the iPhone 12 line from being a real success. According to Chinese media, Apple realizes that there is a great demand for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro.

For this reason, the Cupertino giant has asked its supply chain to expand production of the devices by two million units. Meanwhile, the company is also planning to launch the iPhone 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max variants to decide on a second order to increase production.

As much as the iPhone 12 line doesn’t have a charger or headphones in the box, as far as everything indicates consumers are accepting the new devices well. Indeed, the new design associated with 5G technology has everything to trigger the “next wave of renovations”.

The famous and reliable Ming-Chi Kuo recently revealed that the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro have already sold between 7 and 9 million units in these first weeks. The numbers are even lower than last year, but in 2019 the full line was available to consumers.

The outlook for Cinda Securities is the best possible over the medium term. Indeed, Apple could sell between 80 and 85 million iPhones in the fourth quarter of this year and that number could reach 230 or 240 million units in 2021.

Of course, everything has yet to be seen as yet another market rumor. That’s because Apple hasn’t officially commented on the matter.