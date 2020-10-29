US elections: already more than half of the number of voters than in 2016 |

Washington (AP) – Less than a week before the US presidential election, more than 71 million Americans have voted.

That is more than half (51.6%) of all votes cast in elections four years ago, according to data from the US Elections Project by political scientist Michael McDonald of the University of Florida on Wednesday. In 2016, according to the FEC Election Commission, approximately 137 million Americans voted in federal elections.

In most states and the capital, Washington, voters can vote before election day Nov. 3 – either by letter or in person. In hotly contested Texas, about 87% of the total number of voters voted four years ago. Turnout was also high in equally important US states such as Florida and North Carolina.

In the election, Republican President Donald Trump will face Democratic challenger Joe Biden. In addition, all the seats in the House of Representatives and a good third of the seats in the Senate will be reallocated.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, more Americans than usual were expected to take the opportunity to vote in person or by mail ahead of election day. According to data from the US Elections Project, many more registered Democrats appear to have voted than Republicans so far. Registering with a party does not necessarily say anything about voting behavior.

Observers suspect the majority of early voters, however, are voting for Biden. The Democratic Challenger campaign team had actively encouraged supporters to vote early. Trump continues to associate postal voting with fraud without strong evidence. Personal voting is safer, Trump said on Saturday when he voted at a polling station in West Palm Beach, Florida.

In an election campaign appearance in West Salem, Wisconsin on Tuesday, Trump again criticized a count that could take days in some states. In previous presidential elections, the winner was usually determined on election night, this time it could take much longer due to widespread postal voting. In some places, the ballots sent out on election day may still be counted. Officials in several states, including the particularly competitive swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, have warned the tally could last until Friday, November 6.

In publicly known polls, Trump is currently doing relatively poorly against Biden. Due to the complex electoral system, in which the different states are particularly important, the surveys have only limited informative value. However, polls in states likely to hold the election indicate Biden’s lead.

A new poll by the “Washington Post” and the ABC broadcaster sees Biden in Wisconsin at 57%, Trump at 40%. According to pollsters, Trump lost his approval there mainly because of the rapid rise in new corona infections. In 2016, Trump managed to come out on top in Wisconsin with a 0.7 percentage point lead over Hillary Clinton – and thus won every election candidate there.

The American president is elected only indirectly by the people. Voters’ votes decide the composition of the electoral college, which then elects the president in December on behalf of the electorate. To win, a candidate does not need the highest absolute number of votes, but a majority of 538 voters – at least 270.

According to his own statements, the Republican president is still waiting for an electoral victory. “Real polls show I’m winning,” Trump wrote on Twitter. He often describes publicly known surveys as bogus, worthless surveys. The parties also collect internal data which is not accessible.

In view of his well-attended election appearances, Trump, whose party is traditionally associated with the color red, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: “The great red wave is coming!” The president is currently on an election campaign tour with several speeches per day in front of thousands of participants. Biden’s events are – taking into account the Corona distance rules – much smaller.