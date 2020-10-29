Jon Stewart is back and will have a new show on Apple TV +

This is the return to the screen of the historic presenter of “The Daily Show”.

Steve Carrell, Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Ed Helms or Stephen Colbert are just a few of the many names that have a common thread. Today they all have television and film programs or careers and they all started on “The Daily Show,” the historic comedy show presented by Jon Stewart.

For 16 years, the comedian has become the reference figure when it comes to treating political and social news with good humor. In 2015, he left the program, passed the testimony on to Trevor Noah, and devoted himself to his more activist side. Fans have good news though: Jon Stewart will have a new show.

The New York Times said the presenter has made a deal with Apple TV + for a new format. Still without a start date, we only know that the agreement has already guaranteed several seasons. The new program will last one hour and will focus on a particular theme, always different with each edition.

Winner of several Emmy, The Daily Show by The Comedy Central has become a benchmark for an entire genre on American television. Originally presented by Craig Kilborn, it has aired since 1996 and is currently in its 26th season.