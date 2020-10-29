International

US focuses and should ease sanctions against Huawei in cellphone market

After nearly killing Huawei’s smartphone department, the U.S. government has finally started to ease restrictions on the Chinese giant. This can be proven with the recent licenses the Commerce Department released for Intel, AMD and even Samsung Display.

This week, sources in Washington confirmed that the department is expected to soon increase the number of companies that can re-negotiate with Huawei. The Trump administration’s intention is to allow the company to resume using foreign components on its smartphones.

The Financial Times explains that this American decision is justified for two reasons. The first is that the trade war focuses only on 5G, while the second indicates that the sanctions in the cell phone market were not as effective.

Huawei has little left to lose from US sanctions. However, the semiconductor industry has been indirectly punished for losing billions in revenue.

With the change in position, the US Department of Commerce must approve all pending license orders. The only requirement is that these companies prove that the technology sold to Huawei will not be used in the construction of 5G equipment.

Smartphone chips are not a problem for the United States. Therefore, most of Huawei’s suppliers are optimistic and may return to selling parts to the Chinese soon.

Even if commerce department officials remain silent, it looks like Sony and OmniVision will soon be able to sell image sensors to Huawei again. In total, more than 300 companies are to receive a special license from the United States, including Google itself.

