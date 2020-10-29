Noctua announces its NH-D15S and NH-U9S chromax.black coolers

Noctua completes its Chromax.black range with the announcement of two new coolers, the NH-D15S and the NH-U9S chromax.black. At the same time, we also launched new anti-vibration pads for several fans.

The Chromax.Black family is now completed with the NH-D15S and NH-U9S Chromax.black. These are not really new products, but all black versions of the classic NH-D15S and NH-U9S. This new dress does not change its performance, while this color is generalized to all components (base, heat pipes, fins, fans, vibration dampers), but also to the wiring and the various fastening systems.

NH-D15S Chromax.Black and NH-U9S Chromax.black, details

The NH-D15S Chromax.Black is positioned as a shop window. In the double tower format, it is accompanied in its center by an NF-A15 HS-PWM chromax. Black fan with turbines between 300 and 1500 rpm (1200 rpm with the LNA cable). At full speed, an air throughput of 140.2 m3 / h (115.5 m3 / h with the LNA cable) is guaranteed for a noise level of no more than 24.6 dB (A).

The installation requires caution as it is massive and imposing. We have dimensions of 150 x 135 mm with a height of 160 mm and a weight of 1150 grams.

The mounting system supports Intel LGA2066, LGA2011-0 and LGA2011-3 (Square ILM), LGA1200, LGA1156, LGA1155, LGA1151, LGA1150 and AMD sockets AM2, AM2 +, AM3, AM3 +, FM1, FM2, FM2 + (plate) required at the back), AM4.

The NH-U9S Chromax.black is more modest. In the single-tower format, it is equipped with an NF-A9 PWM chromax. Black fan with turbines between 400 and 2000 rpm (1550 rpm with the LNA cable).

The set has dimensions of 95 x 95 mm with a height of 125 mm and a weight of 618 grams. The mounting system supports the sockets Intel LGA2066, LGA2011-0 and LGA2011-3 (Square ILM), LGA1200, LGA1156, LGA1155, LGA1151, LGA1150 and AMD AM2, AM2 +, AM3, AM3 +, FM1, FM2, FM2 + (backplate) . required) and AM4.

This NH-U9S chromax.black costs € 64.90 compared to € 89.90 for the NH-D15S chromax.black. Here is the detail about the new anti-vibration pads.

NA-SAVP1 vibration damper for 140 mm and 120 mm fans: 6.90 EUR / 6.90 USD NA-SAVP3 vibration damper for NF-A15: 6.90 EUR / 6.90 EUR NA-SAVP5 vibration damper for 92 mm and 80 mm fans: 6.90 EUR / USD 6.90NA-SAVP6 anti-vibration pads for 200 mm fans: EUR 6.90 / USD 6.90

