At least two dead and injured in an attack in Nice

rej October 29, 2020

A stranger takes out a knife in a church in Nice and kills two people. Investigators assume an act motivated by terrorism.

Nice (dpa) – According to the mayor’s information, at least two people have been killed in a knife attack in the southern French coastal town of Nice. Another person was seriously injured, Mayor Christian Estrosi told news channel BFMTV on Thursday.

The Paris counterterrorism prosecutor has resumed the investigation. These include, among other things, the murder allegation in connection with a terrorist project, the anti-terrorism prosecution of the German press agency confirmed Thursday.

Police say the incident took place in Notre Dame Church. The news channel BFMTV even spoke of three deaths.

Police advised to avoid the area. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin confirmed a police operation in downtown Nice. There is an emergency meeting at the ministry.

The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, announced via Twitter that a suspect had been arrested. Police also confirmed an arrest. According to Estrosi, it could be a terrorist-motivated attack.

The head of the Darmanin department had repeatedly warned of a high risk of terrorism in the country. Just two weeks ago, a teacher was beheaded in a Parisian suburb. The crime had caused horror across the country. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets to show their solidarity.

