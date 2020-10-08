LeBron sent message to Lakers teammates demanding Game 4 win – Selections Brasil

Subscribe to our newsletter

and receive our content in your email

participate

SÃO PAULO, SP (UOL-FOLHAPRESS) – Wing LeBron James sent a message to his fellow Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday afternoon (6), claiming a victory in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The California franchise later won the Miami Heat 102-96 and opened 3-1 in the decisive American League basketball streak.

The story was revealed before the game by Lakers reserve Markieff Morris. He said LeBron had sent a group chat message saying the game should be considered a ‘must win’ as this would allow the team to open the advantage and have three opportunities to close the game. series. A loss would leave the series tied.

After the game, LeBron confirmed the story and said he decided to share his feelings about the game with his teammates after waking up from an afternoon nap.

“I woke up from my nap after our team meeting. I felt that vibration, I felt that pressure. I just wanted to pass this message on to my teammates and say what kind of zone I was in,” did he declare.

In the match, LeBron stood out again. After a shy first half of just eight points, the number 23 jersey improved his ability to lead the team, finishing as the top scorer of the night ?? 28 points, including 11 in the last quarter

The teams will meet again on Friday (9), at 10 p.m. (Brasilia time), for the fifth game of the final. The Lakers end the series best of seven for a win, while the Heat need three straight wins to reverse the dispute.