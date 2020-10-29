RB Leipzig after biggest bankruptcy ahead of two top matches

The first away game in the premier league at Man United has gone completely wrong for Julian Nagelsmann’s side. The Champions League semi-finalist suffered his first competitive loss of the season to the Red Devils.

Manchester (AP) – The biggest defeat in Champions League short history will be hard for RB Leipzig to digest. But there is no time to complain.

Back from Manchester, there is only one training day before the top-level match at Gladbach. Next Wednesday, the August semi-finals will be repeated in the Red Bull Arena, when Paris Saint-Germain won 3-0 in the finals in Lisbon.

“We have paid for hard work and need to learn from it,” said RB head coach Julian Nagelsmann and described the 0: 5 at Old Trafford against England record champion United as a “package”. “It’s hard to find words when you’ve lost 5-0,” said Leipzig’s Emil Forsberg, who went straight to analysis after the biggest away loss in the premier class: “We have started the game well, the game with the ball. was good in the first half, but better solutions have to be found in the last third. We did not put enough pressure on their defense in the pits either. “

After just one point at home against Chelsea, Manchester turned upside down and continued their nearly two decades of dominance against German sides. Mason Greenwood (21st minute), the youngest player on the field at 19, gave the lead to the Red Devils in front of the ghost crowd, ahead of Marcus Rashford with a three-pack (73./78./90.+2) and Anthony Martial via The penalty (87th) made perfect the first home victory of the season.

“You can lose a game like this, but you can’t get the last three goals without resistance because it has something to do with respect,” Nagelsmann said. The 15 minutes after the 0: 2 were “the worst in a long time.” Three-time goalscorer Rashford particularly praised “the excellent performance of the team. We moved very well without the ball, all the guys on the bench were there today ”.