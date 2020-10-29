At least one dead and injured during an attack in Nice |

A stranger pulls out a knife in a church in Nice and kills at least one person. Investigators assume an act motivated by terrorism.

Nice (AP) – In a knife attack in the coastal city of Nice, in southern France, at least one was killed and several injured. The Paris counterterrorism prosecutor has resumed the investigation.

These include, among other things, the murder allegation in connection with a terrorist project, the anti-terrorism prosecution of the German press agency confirmed Thursday.

Police say the incident took place in Notre Dame Church. The news channel BFMTV even spoke of three deaths.

Police advised to avoid the area. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin confirmed a police operation in downtown Nice. There is an emergency meeting at the ministry.

The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, announced via Twitter that a suspect had been arrested. Police also confirmed an arrest. According to Estrosi, it could be a terrorist-motivated attack.

The head of the Darmanin department had repeatedly warned of a high risk of terrorism in the country. Just two weeks ago, a teacher was beheaded in a Parisian suburb. The crime had caused horror across the country. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets to show their solidarity.