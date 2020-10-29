Key Insights of “Security Advisory Services Market” to 2024 – Dominated by North America and Europe Region

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Security Advisory Services Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 163 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Global Security Advisory Services Market size is expected to grow from USD 7.8 Billion in 2019 to USD 18.8 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.3% during the forecast period. This report spread across 163 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 107 Tables and 29 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Security Advisory Services Market:

Cisco (US)

DXC Technologies (US)

KPMG (UK)

Deloitte (US)

PwC (UK)

TCS (India)

EY (UK)

Verizon (US)

eSentire (Canada)

Rapid7 (US)

Dimension Data (South Africa)

Kudelski Security (Switzerland)

NTT Security (Japan)

Sumeru (India)

ePlus (US)

Coalfire (US)

Novacoast (US)

Security Compass (Canada)

Sage Data Security (US)

Avalon Cyber (US)

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Vendors of security advisory services help SMEs secure their valuable business applications from the more sophisticated cyber-attack vectors and vulnerabilities. The security advisory services are gaining popularity among the SMEs, as they help SMEs to save their money, time, and resources.

Amoung the service type, incident response segment is expected t grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Incident response services help organizations to significantly strengthen the security defense mechanics. Moreover, it helps organizations in minimizing the impact of cyber threats by quickly identifying unauthorized and malicious activities across IT infrastructure.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1 – 42%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 3 – 22%

By Designation: C-Level – 40%, Director Level – 35%, and Others – 25%

By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 15%, RoW – 10%

Competitive Landscape Security Advisory Services Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

2.3 Innovators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions