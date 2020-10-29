What Factors Increased the Demand of “Retail Analytics Market” At Global Level, Know More

The COVID-19 has impacted all elements of the technology sector. It has slowed down the growth of IT infrastructure owing to disruptions in the hardware supply chain and reduced manufacturing activities. This health crisis has had an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries; while some are struggling, others are thriving.

The Global Retail Analytics Market size to grow from USD 4.3 Billion in 2020 to USD 11.1 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.2% during the forecast period This report spread across 277 Pages, Profiling 34 Companies and Supported with 146 Tables and 63 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Retail Analytics Market:

Microsoft (US)

IBM (US)

Oracle (US)

Salesforce (US)

SAP (Germany)

AWS (US)

SAS Institute (US)

Qlik (US)

Manthan (India)

Bridgei2i (India)

MicroStrategy (US)

Teradata (US)

HCL (India)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Domo (US)

Google (US)

FLIR Systems (US)

Information Builders (US)

1010Data (US)

Capillary (Singapore)

RetailNext (US)

WNS (India)

True Fit (US)

Vend (New Zealand)

Fit Analytics (Geramny)

Edited (UK)

Decision6 (Brazil)

Cubelizer (Spain)

ThinkInside (Italy)

Dor Technology (US)

Glimpse Analytics (India)

Pygmalios (Slovakia)

Orenda Software Solutions (Canada)

The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing concern of organizations to gain visibility for diagnosing and troubleshooting problems before they impact operations or end user experiences will drive the adoption of retail analytics solutions and services.

The retail analytics market is segmented into various applications, such as merchandising analysis, pricing analysis, customer analytics, promotional analysis and planning, yield analysis, inventory analysis, and others (order management, transportation management, assortment and cluster planning, and real-estate planning).

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier I: 34%, Tier II: 43%, and Tier III: 23%

By Designation: C-Level Executives: 50%, Directors: 30%, and Others: 20%

By Region: North America: 25%, APAC: 30%, Europe: 30%, MEA: 10%, Latin America: 5%

Competitive Landscape of Retail Analytics Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Evaluation Framework

3 Market Share, 2019

4 Historic Revenue Analysis Of Key Market Players

5 Key Market Developments

5.1 New Product Launches And Product Enhancements

5.2 Business Expansions

5.3 Mergers And Acquisitions

6 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020

6.1 Star

6.2 Emerging Leader

6.3 Pervasive

6.4 Participant

7 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix, 2020

7.1 Progressive Companies

7.2 Responsive Companies

7.3 Dynamic Companies

7.4 Starting Blocks

8 Market Ranking Analysis, By Company