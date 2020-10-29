Trending Report on Iris Recognition Market Growth | By Company Profiles | Size | Share | Outlook| Trends and Forecast To 2024

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Iris Recognition Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 157 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Get Sample Research Report (TOTALLY FREE) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=426431

The global iris recognition market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2019 to 2024, to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2024 from USD 2.3 billion in 2019. This report spread across 157 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 126 Tables and 37 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Iris Recognition Market:

Thales Group (France)

IDEMIA (France)

Iris ID (US)

IriTech (US)

HID Global (US)

irisguard (UK)

Princeton Identity (US)

EyeLock (US)

Secure Identity (US)

Unisys (US)

Aware (US)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

BioEnable Technologies (India)

CMITech (South Korea)

4G Identity Solutions (India)

Mantra Softech (India)

BI² Technologies (US)

Neurotechnology (Lithuania)

EFG CZ spol. s r.o. (Czech Republic)

DERMALOG Identification Systems (Germany)

The market, by application, is segmented into identity management and access control, time monitoring, and e-payment. Iris recognition for identity management and access control application is expected to hold a dominant position throughout the forecast period.

Access full report with all information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=426431

In terms of market size, the government vertical is expected to dominate the iris recognition industry during the forecast period and is likely to witness significant growth in the said market during the forecast period. Demand for biometric technologies, especially fingerprint, face, and iris recognition technologies in the government sector, has increased considerably in recent years.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Managers – 25%, and Others – 40%

By Region: Americas – 45%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, and RoW – 5%

Competitive Landscape Iris Recognition Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis: Iris Recognition Market

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Benchmarking

4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (20 Players)

4.2 Business Strategy Excellence (20 Players)

5 Competitive Situations and Trends

5.1 Product Launches and Developments

5.2 Expansions and Acquisitions

5.3 Partnerships and Agreements