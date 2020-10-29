Trending Report on AI in Fashion Market 2019 Present Scenario on Growth Analysis and High Demand to 2024

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “AI in Fashion Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 187 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The global AI in fashion market to grow from USD 228 million in 2019 to USD 1,260 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 40.8% during the forecast period. This report spread across 187 Pages, Profiling 27 Companies and Supported with 118 Tables and 50 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the AI in Fashion Market:

Microsoft (US)

IBM (US)

Google (US)

AWS (US)

SAP (Germany)

Facebook (US)

Adobe (US)

Oracle (US)

Catchoom (Spain)

Huawei (China)

ai (US)

Heuritech (France)

Wide Eyes (Spain)

FINDMINE (US)

Intelistyle (England)

Lily AI (US)

ai (Netherlands)

Syte (Israel)

ai (US)

Stitch Fix (US)

Based on end-user, the AI in the fashion market is divided into fashion designers and fashion stores. The fashion stores comprises online and offline brand stores. Popular fashion designers are using AI solutions to have an in-depth understanding of people, culture, and their anthropological aspect to bring new designs to the market.

Organizations have been gradually recognizing the importance of AI in the fashion industry and have started deploying them as per their needs including inventory management, designing, manufacturing, and sales and marketing. Most of the SMEs are adopting SDKs, APIs, and ML models that can be easily deployed on the cloud and does not need infrastructure in the premises.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company – Tier 1–27%, Tier 2–42%, and Tier 3–31%

By Designation – C-Level–45%, Director Level–41%,and Others–14%

By Region – North America–31%, Europe–36%, and APAC–19%,MEA-8%, Latin America -6%

