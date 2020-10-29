Samsung beats Xiaomi and dominates Indian smartphone market after two years

After a “long” two-year hiatus, Samsung has finally managed to defeat Xiaomi and regain leadership in the Indian smartphone market. The information was revealed this Thursday (29) at the same time as the Counterpoint Research figures for the third quarter.

According to the research company, Samsung managed to grow 32% from last year and now has 24% of the mobile phone market in India. The most curious point is that the South Korean has not managed to distance himself much from the Chinese competitor.

This is because Xiaomi, despite losing the lead, is in second place with 23% of the market. In other words, we almost have a connection between companies. Check below table with major manufacturers in India:

Commenting on the results, Counterpoint Research claims that Samsung has managed to recover faster from the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. This is because the company has developed a good strategy for the Galaxy M range and has managed to keep its price competitive.

Xiaomi may also have been left behind due to the spread of anti-Chinese sentiment in India. Either way, Samsung is the only non-Chinese on the podium. This is because vivo is in third place with 16% stake, while Oppo and Realme are in fourth and fifth place reaching 15% and 10% respectively.

Now, when it comes to the premium smartphone segment, OnePlus is taking the lead and Apple is gaining more prominence thanks to sales of the iPhone 11 and the SE model. It should be noted that Canalys figures show another scenario due to the research method.