“Charlie Hebdo”: Another corner between Erdogan and Macron

Istanbul / Paris (dpa) – Eastern Mediterranean, Islam in Europe, Libya – and now also caricatures: the positions of Turkey and France could not be further apart on many points for the moment.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan hardly missed an opportunity to criticize the other side. A cartoon showing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in underwear next to a woman’s bare rump again pours fuel on the fire.

On Wednesday, the cover of the satirical magazine “Charlie Hebdo” showed a scantily clad Erdogan lifting up a veiled woman’s dress. “Ohh! The Prophet! »Reads a speech bubble. The page is titled with the words: “Erdogan – in private he is very funny”.

The Turkish president himself did not find it funny at all, Ankara’s reaction immediately followed: Erdogan’s communications director, Fahrettin Altun, accused the magazine of “cultural racism”, the public prosecutor’s office. ‘Ankara has opened an investigation for insulting the president and Erdogan’s lawyer has filed a criminal complaint. Erdogan condemned “Charlie Hebdo” as “obscene”.

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal responded to criticism and said France would “never give up its principles and values”. Macron did not initially comment on the cartoon.

The controversy over the cartoons erupted again after Macron said at a memorial service in honor of his decapitated professor Samuel Paty in Paris that France would “not do without the cartoons and drawings, even if others withdrew “. The teacher had shown caricatures of Muhammad in class as an example of free speech.

Erdogan also accused Macron of being hostile to Islam over his announcement that he wanted to create an “Enlightenment Islam” in France – and recommended psychological treatment. France recalled its ambassador from Ankara and Erdogan called on his compatriots to boycott French products. Resellers from several Muslim countries had previously announced that they would no longer sell French products.

The dispute between NATO allies has many more varieties: in the conflict in the Eastern Mediterranean, Macron stands in solidarity with Greece and Cyprus and condemns Turkey’s gas exploration in the Aegean Sea as “unacceptable”. He sent additional warships to symbolically support Greece. It is also open to further sanctions from Turkey in the European Union – unlike Germany, for example.

Macron also sharply criticized Turkey for its support for the internationally recognized government in civil war country Libya. He had tried several times, unsuccessfully, to mediate between Libyan Prime Minister Fajis al-Sarradsch and rival General Khalifa Haftar. France has also been repeatedly accused of supporting Haftar.

Strategically, Erdogan’s comic book dispute should at least play a role. “We know the goal is not me, but the values ​​that we represent,” Erdogan said in response to the cartoon and introduced himself as a representative of Muslims. Erdogan can be sure that his condemnations will be heard and approved. . He desperately needs it, at least nationally, given the decline in polls.