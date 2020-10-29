This year’s Lisbon Film Orchestra Christmas concert will be live

The Portuguese orchestra intends to celebrate 13 years in a different way during a pandemic.

This promises many surprises.

The Lisbon Film Orchestra’s Christmas concert is already a tradition, and even the biggest pandemic of the century cannot stop it from happening. This time around, it will take place online and have, as always, some of the best soundtracks from great movies and series.

The Portuguese orchestra, which turns 13 in a different way, promises Disney songs, musicals and classics of film music, in a show that is aimed at the whole family, from the age of six. . In addition to maintaining the tradition, the aim is to “reactivate and support the culture”.

The date is set for December 5, Saturday, at 9:30 p.m. It will be broadcast live from Atlantic Blue Studios with 12 elements, including maestro Nuno de Sá and guest singers Ana Margarida and Patrícia Duarte.

The organization also promises many other surprises to “offer a concert more intimate and closer to the public”. Lasting one hour, you just need to buy a single ticket for € 9, via the Ticketline live platform.