Grim situation: Von der Leyen’s plan against the second wave

Brussels (dpa) – In view of the sharp increase in the number of corona in Europe, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has urged citizens to persevere.

“The Corona situation is very serious,” the CDU politician said in Brussels on Wednesday. It is always up to you to contain the spread of the virus. Your authority made new proposals on Wednesday, which will be discussed at an EU video summit on Thursday.

In the past week alone, there have been 1.1 million confirmed corona cases in Europe, von der Leyen said. “We expect these numbers to continue to rise rapidly over the next two to three weeks.” Your Corona advisor, Peter Piot, said the death toll from Covid 19 was now around 1,000 per day – a third more than the week before.

Therefore, from von der Leyen’s point of view, everyone now needs to pull themselves together – especially since in this second wave you are dealing with two enemies: the virus itself and increasing fatigue with all measures precautionary. However, everyone must take their share of responsibility – at personal and local level, but also at national and European level. “Now is not the time to let go.”

Test, but do well: The European Commission believes that testing is crucial. In order to be more efficient, EU states should send their testing strategies to the European Commission by mid-November. In addition, the authority presented a recommendation for the use of the new rapid antigenic tests, which show a result within 15 minutes. These could be bought jointly for EU states, the authority suggested – and wants to mobilize € 100m for it.

Tracking via app: So far, out of the 19 Corona apps in the EU, only Germans, Irish and Italians communicate with each other. Others will be added in the coming weeks. The European Commission has called on all countries to introduce compatible apps and announce their use.

Better exchange of information: where is the virus spreading and at what speed? In order to be able to answer questions like these, the right data is crucial. All states should therefore transmit the data to the European disease agency ECDC and to the Commission.

Vaccination strategies: Almost everyone is currently hoping for one or more vaccines against the coronavirus. As the first vaccines become available, a number of questions will arise: Who will be vaccinated first? How can funds be properly stored? The European Commission therefore urges governments to prepare. She plans to review national immunization strategies next month.

Medical equipment exempt from tax: In the spring, the Commission temporarily exempted imports of medical equipment from third countries from customs and VAT payments. This exemption has now been extended until April 2021. Von der Leyens Haus has also suggested that hospitals and doctors should not have to pay VAT on vaccines and test kits in the fight against Corona.

Travel without confusion: So far, quarantine and testing requirements have been very different when entering EU countries. Now the European Commission wants to work with EU states on a common quarantine concept. In addition, a uniform form is to be created by December for travelers to complete. In this way, possible contacts should be better followed up.

“Love is not tourism”: at the same time, the European Commission called on countries to facilitate mutual visits of international couples in a stable relationship. Most countries around the world are currently subject to entry restrictions. Germany and some other countries have now introduced exceptions for couples, some of whom are not EU nationals. However, the German rules are also criticized as being too complicated. Many separated couples are active online under the hashtag “Love is not Tourism”.

From the point of view of the European Commission, all of this may help to slow the strength of the second wave. However, it will be a long time before normalcy returns. Von der Leyen has already put citizens in the mood for an unusual holiday: “I think Christmas this year will be a different Christmas.”