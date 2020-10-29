Single Use Bioprocessing Market Outlook to 2026: Leading Players are 3M, Applikon Biotechnology BV, CESCO BIOENGINEERING CO., LTD, Danaher, Eppendorf AG, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Merck KGaA

Global Single Use Bioprocessing Market research report highlights the key opportunities in the market and influencing factors that helps businesses gain competitive edge. The report is a great resource which offers current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Medical Devices industry to 2026. Additionally, this market research report provides a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. While preparing this Single Use Bioprocessing Market report, every aspect is carefully handled that embrace public demands, competencies and the constant growth of the working industry, vibrant reporting, and high data protection services.

Single Use Bioprocessing Market By Type (Upstream, Fermentation, Downstream), Product (Tangential-Flow Filtration Devices, Simple & Peripheral Elements, Apparatus & Plants, Work Equipment), Applications (Monoclonal Antibody Production, Vaccine Production, Plant Cell Cultivation, Patient Specific Cell Therapies, Others), Method (Filtration, Storage, Cell Culture, Purification, Mixing), Material (Plastic, Silicone, Others), End User (Biopharmaceuticals Industry, CMOs & CROs, Pharmaceuticals Industry, Neutraceuticals Industry, Chemicals Industry, Academic & Research Laboratories, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global single use bioprocessing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 16.9% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing demand for bioprocessed products. Few of the major competitors currently working in global single use bioprocessing market are 3M, Applikon Biotechnology BV, CESCO BIOENGINEERING CO., LTD, Danaher, Eppendorf AG, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Merck KGaA, PBS Biotech, Inc., Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Rentschler Biopharma SE, Corning Incorporated, Avantor Fluid Handling LLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Infors AG, Entegris, Lonza, Kuhner AG, MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS, INC. among others.

Market Definition:

Single-use bioprocessing is used in the development of disposable bioprocessing equipment and accessories to manufacture biopharmaceutical products. Single use bioprocessing are in high demand due to wide applicability in various industries and various processes such as in bioprocessing of enzymes, the food related process of filtration, cells, medical equipment, distillation and other. Increasing benefits of bioprocessed products is one of major factor contributing growth in the global single use bioprocessing market. Additionally, constant research and development of single use bioprocessing helps to reduce development cost of bioprocessed products.

Market Drivers

Low risk of product cross-contamination is expected to drive the growth of the market

Faster implementation of single use bioprocessing is expected to drive the growth of the market

Low manufacturing costs and lesser environmental impact of single-use bioprocessing technologies is expected boost the market growth

Increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals is expected to enhance growth of the market

Market Restraints

Issues related to leachable and extractable acts as restricting factor for the growth of the market

Lack of skilled operators in single use bioprocessing is expected to hinder the market growth

Stringent regulations regarding the use of disposable bioprocessing systems will also restrict the market growth in the forecast period

Segmentation:

By Type

Upstream

Fermentation

Downstream

By Product

Tangential-Flow Filtration Devices

Simple & Peripheral Elements Tubing, Filters, Connectors, & Transfer Systems Bags & Containers Sampling Systems Probe & Sensors pH Sensor Oxygen Sensors Pressure Sensors Temperature Sensors Conductivity Sensors Flow Sensors Other Sensors Others

Apparatus & Plants Bioreactors Bioreactors, by capacity Up to 1000 L Above 1000 to 2000 L Above 2000 L Mixing, storage, & filling systems Filtration system Chromatography systems Others Work Equipment Cell culture system Syringes Others



By Applications

Monoclonal Antibody Production

Vaccine Production

Plant Cell Cultivation

Patient Specific Cell Therapies

Other

By Method

Filtration

Storage

Cell Culture

Purification

Mixing

By Material

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) Polyamide Other Plastic Materials

Silicone

Others

By End User

Biopharmaceuticals Industry

CMOs & CROs

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Nutraceuticals Industry

Chemicals Industry

Academic & Research Laboratories

Others

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2016, Entegris has launched single-use bioprocessing system Aramus 2D bag assembly available in 2-liter sizes, 1-liter and 500-ml. Aramus assemblies use ultrapure, advanced film technology that is comprised of gamma-stable film and one fluoropolymer in a single layer. The product launch will help company to increase product portfolio in bioprocessing market

In October 2016, General Electric’s Life Sciences business has expanded single-use technology manufacturing facility in Westborough, Massachusetts, U.S. The major focus of manufacturing facility expansion is to fulfill future demand single-use bioprocessing technologies. The expanded manufacturing site will provide a wide range of single-use products, such as cell growth bags, based on a new developed film platform subsequent from GE’s strategic alliance with Sealed Air

Competitive Analysis:

Global single use bioprocessing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of single use bioprocessing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global single use bioprocessing market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

