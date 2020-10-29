Merkel defends tough cuts against Corona

Is there an alternative to the severe cuts agreed to by the federal and state governments in the fight against the corona pandemic? Chancellor Merkel’s response is clear.

Berlin (dpa) – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has defended the drastic cuts against the uncontrolled spread of the much needed corona pathogen in Germany.

“The measures we are taking now are appropriate, necessary and proportionate,” Merkel said Thursday in a government statement to the Bundestag. “I want to be clear: I understand the frustration, even the desperation, especially in these areas,” she said, referring to critics in the restaurant industry, for example.

The Chancellor cited the prevention of danger for at-risk groups as one of the main reasons for the general contact restrictions. There is a great risk that more and more members of at-risk groups will be infected. “Full protection of these at-risk groups (…) cannot (…) be a gentler way.” The elderly, people with previous illnesses as well as very healthy people can become seriously ill. “That’s why the other concepts don’t convince me.” Merkel: “In the current situation, the dynamic increase in the number of infections (…) can only be decisively prevented by a general and systematic reduction in contacts.”

Merkel called on all citizens to show more caution and solidarity. It depends on each individual as well as on the commitment, persistence and consideration of each, said Merkel. The pandemic is testing society in several ways – medically, politically, economically and socially. Germany will only be able to counter this through solidarity and the desire to exchange in a transparent manner. The efforts of many citizens to date have impressed and touched them deeply. You can only go through this difficult crisis with each other and for each other.

The federal and state governments agreed on Wednesday to break the second wave of corona infections with strict contact restrictions for citizens and a complete halt to all leisure activities.