Alfa Romeo continues to be the Sauber namesake in Formula 1

Imola (dpa) – Alfa Romeo will continue its commitment to Formula 1 in the coming year and will continue to give its name to the Swiss racing team Sauber.

The Italian manufacturer has extended the contract, which has been running since 2018, as both partners announced ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola. In the 13th race of the season in Italy on Sunday, the cars of Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi will roll with a special paint job. “We have laid a solid foundation over the past three seasons and we want to reap the fruits of this work in 2021 and beyond,” said Alfa Romeo team boss Frédéric Vasseur.