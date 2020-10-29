introduction

New Caledonia is an archipelago in Oceania in the Pacific, 1,500 km east of Australia and 2,000 km north of New Zealand, a few degrees north of the Tropic of Capricorn.

From the metropolis (A metropolis (from the Greek melt, mother and polis, city) is the capital of a geographic region or country that …) of almost 20,000 kilometers (The meter (symbol) m, from the Greek metron, Measure) is the basic unit of length in the international system. It is defined as the distance that the light travels in …) and an area (the area or area is a measure. According to metonymy, this measurement is often referred to as “area” …) of 18,575.5 km². This commune (former territory (the concept of territory has become increasingly important in geography and in particular in human and political geography, even if this concept is used by others …) overseas TOM) in Melanesia is subject to French sovereignty. There is a specific law on broad autonomy of sui generis (or “its kind”) established by the Nouméa Convention, which is different from the Overseas Communities (COM). A new local referendum on its independence or its retention within the French Republic is planned between 2014 and 2019.

Its capital (A capital is a city that is administratively outstanding in a territorial or administrative department.) Or capital (A capital (from the Latin caput, capitis, head) is a city in which the powers sit or a city with Nouméa , a supremacy in a social, cultural, economic or sporting area, …), is also the main municipality and the only large city (a city is an urban unit (a “human establishment” for the United Nations)) and densely populated ( their apartments must be …). It has 97,579 inhabitants at the last census (The census is a statistical operation to enumerate a population.) Of 2009. Greater Nouméa (with the neighboring municipalities of Païta, Dumbéa and Mont-Dore) has 163,723 inhabitants.

The zip code starts with 988.

story

Indigenous inhabitants of New Caledonia (New Caledonia is an archipelago in Oceania in the Pacific, 1,500 km east of Australia and 2,000 km north of New Zealand, a few degrees to the north …), around 1880

5,000 years ago, residents of the southern Chinese coast (the south is a cardinal point compared to the north), millet and rice growers (rice is a grain from the Poaceae or grass family). cultivated in tropical, subtropical and warm temperate regions for its fruits or karyopsis, rich …), begin to cross the road to settle in Taiwan (Taiwan or Taiwan (in traditional sinograms 臺灣 and more often in traditional sinograms 台灣)); in sinograms …) Around 2000 BC There were migrations from Taiwan to the Philippines (The Republic of the Philippines is a country made up of an archipelago of 7,107 islands, eleven of which make up more than 90% of the country and just over 2,000.) New ones are beginning soon Migrations from the Philippines to Celebes and Timor and from there to the other islands of the archipelago (An archipelago is a group of islands relatively close together. The proximity is mostly doubled by an origin Common geological e.) Indonesian. Around 1500 BC AD leads another movement from the Philippines to New Guinea (New Guinea is an island in Oceania near the west of the Pacific Ocean.) And beyond to the Pacific Islands. The Austronesians are undoubtedly the first seafarers in human history.

As the fragments of the Lapita pottery found show, the first inhabitants of New Caledonia set foot on the area around 3,000 years ago. The period from 1300 to 200 BC Is called Lapita. It is located in Koné on the west coast (The west is a cardinal point versus the east. This is the direction in which the sun sets at the equinox, the setting (or Ponanten).) Of Grande Terre (Earth is the third planet in the solar system in order of increasing distance from the sun and the fourth by increasing size and mass. It is the largest and most massive of the four planets …) that the first remains of the Lapita civilization were discovered.

In the following period, Naia Oundjo, the Canaques (name, which comes from the Hawaiian Kanaka and means “man”), arrive on the territory. They have mastered the art of polished stone and base their civilization on culture (culture is a pan-galactic civilization that Iain M. Banks invented through his science fiction novels and short stories detail, culture can …) of the earth (mainly Yams and taros). Tribes also practice cannibalism during martial rituals.

On September 4th, 1774, Ensign James Colnett saw on the horizon (conceptually the horizon is the limit of what one can observe based on one’s own position or situation. This simple concept is expressed in physical, …) an unknown land. It is on board the ship that is commanded by the English navigator and explorer James Cook. Cook named this country “New Caledonia” in honor of Scotland. Indeed, the aspect of the coast is said to have reminded him of this region of Great Britain (Great Britain), an island on the northwest coast of continental Europe. of the territory of the United Kingdom. In its political sense, this toponym denotes …), which Cook’s father originally came from. (Caledonia is the old Latin name for the province corresponding to British Scotland).

It is likely that the French expedition led by La Pérouse recognized the west coast on board L’Astrolabe and La Boussole in 1788, shortly before it sank in a shipwreck on the reef (Le Reef, from the Arabian Rasîf) (“Causeway, dike”) from Portuguese Recife (“reef”) is the name given either to a chain …) from Vanikoro to the Solomon Islands. 1793 crossed the French rear admiral Antoine Bruny d’Entrecasteaux, 1791 at the request of Louis XVI. After La Pérouse set off, the coast of New Caledonia, recognized the west coast of the Grande Terre and in particular would have stopped on the Loyalty Islands. However, the discovery of the latter is attributed to the French explorer Jules Dumont d’Urville in 1827, who was the first to pinpoint it on a map.

From 1841 missionaries began to come and settle. On the Catholic side, the Marist Brothers, led by Monsignor Douarre, who was appointed Apostolic Pastor of New Caledonia, regulate everything (the whole, understood as the whole of what exists, is often interpreted as the world or universe) first in 1843 Balade, but there the missionaries were expelled again in 1847 before they could return permanently from 1851.

Historical map (A historical map is a political map that shows the cartography of a region in an ancient time and possibly the development of the political situation of the areas represented for a certain period …), taken from the German encyclopedia Meyers Konversations -Lexikon von New Caledonia and the Loyalty Islands

To secure their base in the archipelago, the two mission organizations appealed to the two European powers that could help them: the Protestants in the United Kingdom and the Marists in France. New Caledonia was finally appointed a French colony in Balade on September 24, 1853 by the French Rear Admiral Febvrier-Despointes. In fact, it is Edmond de Bovis who will lead the operation because the very sick admiral hardly leaves his square (A square is a regular polygon with four sides. This means that its four sides are the same length and its four angles are the same Measure. A square is …).

On June 25, 1854, the French soldiers established themselves in the southwest (The southwest is the direction halfway between the cardinal points South and West. The southwest is opposite the northeast.) The port of Grande Terre-de-France as the capital of the colony, one simple garrison that quickly became a small town and was named Nouméa on June 2, 1866.

After the Paris Commune (Paris is a French city, the capital of France and the capital of the Île-de-France region. This city lies on a loop of the Seine in the center …), New Caledonia serves as a deportation point for many former Communards who were condemned by the councils of war appointed by the Thiers government.

At the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century, several attempts at colonization were partial failures.

In 1931, Kanaks were exposed to acclimatization in a hut enclosure in the garden (for a living organism, acclimatization is the fact that it adapts to a permanent change in its environment, in particular the climate (temperature). Humidity, resources) …. ) des Bois de Boulogne on the occasion of the colonial exhibition in Paris.

During the Second World War (the second is the feminine of the adjective second that comes immediately after the first or that is added to something identical. The second is a unit of measurement of time …) World War I, New Caledonia’s rally for free France began 1940 and became an important American base in the war against Japan from March 12, 1942.

After the war, France abandoned the term colony and abolished the code of indigenous people. At the same time, thanks to the exploitation of “green gold”, the territory is experiencing rapid and significant economic growth: it is the “nickel boom” and New Caledonia will then become the third largest producer in the world.

In the 1980s tensions between opponents and supporters of independence reached their peak. The clashes soon degenerated into an almost general uprising during the so-called “Events” (1984-1988). The violence culminated in the 1988 hostage-taking of Ouvéa (Ouvéa is an island in the Pacific, the northernmost part of the Loyalty Islands archipelago, northeast of Grande-Terre in New Caledonia).

This episode is urgent (Pousse is the name of an illegal car race in Réunion). The two camps and their leaders negotiate, which led to the signing of the Matignon Accords on June 26, 1988, which introduced a transitional law from ten years to the end of a self-determination referendum in which the Caledonians vote for or against independence. This agreement is complemented by the Nouméa agreement of May 5, 1998, which provides for strong autonomy and postpones the final referendum on the question of the institutional future (independence or maintenance within the French Republic) between 2014 and 2018 negative vote, a second, then possibly a third referendum could be organized. After negative votes, a new agreement will be negotiated.