Globaler Digitaler Textildruck markt 2020-2025 (Auswirkungen von Covid-19) | Bordeaux Digital PrintInk Ltd, ATPColor Srl, Mimaki Engineering, SPGPrints, Kornit Digital
The latest research report on the “Digital Textile Printing Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Digital Textile Printing market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Digital Textile Printing market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Digital Textile Printing Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Digital Textile Printing market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.
Leading companies reviewed in the Digital Textile Printing Market report are: Bordeaux Digital PrintInk Ltd, ATPColor Srl, Mimaki Engineering, SPGPrints, Kornit Digital, Mutoh Holdings Co. Ltd.
The report covers various aspects of the Digital Textile Printing market segmented into product type, application and end-use. The report provides market numbers for the years 2018 and 2019 based on actual market findings also market estimates for forecasts for the period from 2020 to 2020 for each of the products types, applications and end-use segments.
Furthermore, the report includes a detailed competitive analysis among the market participants in the Digital Textile Printing market. The report offers an in-depth comparative analysis of the competitors in the market based on their product offerings, market share and geographic presence. Some of the leading companies covered in the report include Bordeaux Digital PrintInk Ltd, ATPColor Srl, Mimaki Engineering, SPGPrints, Kornit Digital, Mutoh Holdings Co. Ltd.
We are continuously monitoring the market developments and changes occurring as a direct or indirect impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thereby, we are in a position to provide information on the market values and trends for both pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 scenarios.
Target audiences for the report include:
- Companies operating in the Digital Textile Printing market
- Stakeholders in the Digital Textile Printing market
- Investment and private equity firms
- Government and regulatory authorities
- Industry experts and Analysts
- End users
Digital Textile Printing Market Segmentation, By Product Type:
Reactive, Acid, Direct Disperse, Sublimation, Pigment, Others
Digital Textile Printing Market Segmentation, By Application:
Fashion Textiles, Home Textiles, Industrial Textiles
Digital Textile Printing Market Segmentation, By Geography:
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Focus Areas in the Report:
- Digital Textile Printing Market Size and Forecast 2018 – 2028
- Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Digital Textile Printing Market
- Major Developments in the Digital Textile Printing Industry
- Market Dynamics Impacting the Digital Textile Printing Industry
- Competitive Landscape of Digital Textile Printing Industry
- The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Digital Textile Printing Industry
- Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Digital Textile Printing Market
- Digital Textile Printing Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2018 – 2028
- Digital Textile Printing Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2018 – 2028
- Digital Textile Printing Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2018 – 2028
- Digital Textile Printing Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2018 – 2028