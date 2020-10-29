Corona travel warning for all of Turkey from November 9

Berlin (dpa) – The federal government resumes the travel warning for the whole of Turkey due to the corona pandemic on 9 November.

An exception rule in force since early August for the four most popular Turkish holiday regions in the Mediterranean will then expire, as the Foreign Ministry announced in its Internet travel advice on Wednesday. The reason is that Turkey only reports corona cases to the World Health Organization (WHO) in which those infected show symptoms of illness. “This does not correspond to current WHO guidelines, since a significant number of infected people (…) are not recorded in this way,” said the ministry.

The federal government lifted the travel warning in early August after prolonged pressure from the Turkish government. The prerequisite for this was a special concept of tourism and hygiene, which included a negative corona test initially, which must not be older than 48 hours. At the time, however, the federal government also demanded a transparent and reliable database on the infection process. She no longer takes this for granted.

The reason for this is a statement by Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca. On September 30, he admitted that only people infected with symptoms had been reported as corona cases since the end of July. Subsequently, the Turkish government was urged to adapt the data publication again to international standards, according to the Foreign Ministry. “This has not yet happened, so a reliable assessment of the actual infection rate in Turkey is not possible.” This means that an essential precondition for maintaining the exemption is not given.

The Turkish Medical Association (TTB) has long criticized the Turkish government’s lack of transparency. Health Minister Koca recently admitted that the number of cases has risen sharply, especially in metropolitan Istanbul. However, he did not disclose the exact dates.

Tourism is an important branch of the economy for Turkey, but the branch has already suffered significant losses this year. According to Turkey’s Ministry of Tourism, around 74% fewer visitors came to the country in the first eight months of the year compared to 2019.

This move is a blow not only for Turkish hoteliers, but also for the German travel industry. For German vacationers, Turkey is the third most popular travel destination after Spain and Italy. After the Russians, the Germans are the second largest group of vacationers on Turkish Mediterranean beaches. Last year around five million German tourists came to Turkey.

The resort town of Antalya in southern Turkey is particularly popular with German holidaymakers. The resort town of Cesme is located near the western Turkish metropolis of Izmir, while Mugla attracts tourists primarily to Bodrum, known for its turquoise blue waters and water sports. Popular vacation spots such as Kusadasi and Didim are also located in Aydin.