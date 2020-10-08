The headquarters of the German Football Association is the target of an operation Justice – Brazil Selections

SÃO PAULO, SP (UOL-FOLHAPRESS) – The German Football Association became the center of a legal operation this Wednesday morning (7). According to the Frankfurt prosecutor’s office, prosecutors and authorities searched the organization’s headquarters and offices after suspected tax evasion.

The information was published on the ESPN website, which also indicates that the residences of members and former officials of the federation have also entered the radar of the authorities.

The suspicion is that six people (between former and current members) would have distorted the advertising revenue of the federation between 2014 and 2015, with the aim of not paying around 4.7 million euros (over R $ 30 million) in taxes.

The targets of the operation, which mobilized around 200 people in five states in Germany, have not been identified, according to ESPN.