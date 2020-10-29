📰 Visualization of RNA molecules in vivo

Scientists have developed a new method for observing messenger RNA molecules in plant cells. This method, published in the Plant Journal, uses BglG, a bacterial anti-terminator protein that binds to a specific stem-loop structural motif in the target RNA. The BglG system can be widely applied to the study of transportation (transportation is the process of moving something or someone from one place to another, mostly using vehicles and communication routes (the road), the canal .. ). By assimilation, des …) and localization of mRNA in plants.

The transport and localization of messenger RNAs (mRNAs) after their synthesis are important mechanisms for determining the subcellular localization of protein translation. By determining the specific location where proteins are translated and function, RNA localization processes play a central role in determining cell polarity, embryonic structuring, asymmetrical decisions about cell fate, neuronal morphogenesis, cell migration or epithelial polarity.

Figure: Detection of MP: GFP mRNA with the BglG system. Confocal fluorescence microscopy (fluorescence is an emission of light caused by various forms of excitation other than heat (sometimes called “cold light”. It can be used to characterize …) a N. Benthamiana epidermal cell expresses MP: GFP from mRNA , which is marked with stem loops (The stem is in flowering plants, the axis, usually the air that extends the root and carries the buds and leaves. The stem branches …) BglG bond (MP: GFP-SL, green channel (green is a complementary color that corresponds to light with a wavelength between 490 and 570 nm. The human eye has a receptor called a cone M, the bandwidth of which is focused …), left) with the protein (a protein is a biological macromolecule, which consists of one or more chains of amino acids, which are linked by …) BglG: mRFP (red channel (the color red has depending on the chromatic system v on we use different definitions.), middle). The merged image on the right shows the co-localization of MP: GFP and BglG: mRFP (yellow signal (there are (at least) five definitions of yellow which denote roughly the same color :), right) that the MP: GFP particles are granulates from Represent RNA with the MP: GFP mRNA.

© Eduardo José Peña



It is assumed that mRNAs are transported as ribonucleoprotein complexes (RNPs) or “RNA granules”. These granules are transported by motors (a motor is a device that converts non-mechanical energy (e.g. wind, chemistry, electrics, heat) into mechanical energy or work.[réf. nécessaire]) molecularly along the cytoskeleton to their final destination, where mRNAs are anchored and ultimately translated. The analysis of the mechanisms of RNA transport in plants is based on imaging methods (Imaging initially consists of the production and trading of physical images that represent beings or things. Production was carried out in the past, either by hand or … ) effective in tracking RNA molecules transported in vivo.

As part of a collaboration with the university (a university is a university whose aim is the production of knowledge (research), its maintenance and its transmission …) of La Plata (Argentina). Scientists have developed a new method of observing dynamics (The word dynamics is often used to denote or qualify that which relates to movement. It can be used as 🙂 Movement and position of messenger RNA molecules in plant cells . This method uses BglG, a bacterial anti-transcription terminator protein that binds to a specific stem-loop structural motif in the target RNA. In this way, RNA molecules labeled with this stem-loop motif can be made visible in the presence of BglG, which is fused with a fluorescent label.

The researchers used an mRNA that codes for the movement protein (MP) of the virus (a virus is a biological unit that a host cell needs, whose components are used for reproduction. Viruses exist in extracellular or intracellular form. The form …) of the tobacco mosaic (VMT) as a model. MP is an RNA binding protein that is necessary for the virus to spread from cell to cell. To perform this function, the protein forms a complex with viral RNA and uses cellular transport mechanisms to direct viral RNA to small pores in the plant cell wall called plasmodesmata, through which it enters new cells. The researchers used a method called agroinfiltration to express the MP fused to green fluorescent protein (MP: GFP) in Nicotiana benthamiana leaf cells. Confocal fluorescence microscopy makes the protein visible in the form of small fluorescent particles, either stationary or mobile, in the cortical area of ​​epidermal cells.

In order to determine whether these particles contain the mRNA coding for MP: GFP, RNA-forming sequences were added to them (in intonation, changes in the fundamental frequency are perceived as changes in pitch: the higher the frequency, the higher the higher the perceived height and vice versa … .) Specific stem-loop structures that bind to the BglG protein. If this construct is expressed with the BglG protein fused to the red fluorescent protein (BglG: RFP), it is found that the MP: GFP (green) particles are associated with BglG (red) and identify (in computer science, call we identifiers (sometimes also called login) information that enables a person to identify himself to a system.) So particles in the form of RNA granules. This association is not found when MP: GFP is expressed from a construct without the BglG binding rod loops.

The researchers also showed that mRNA colocalized with MP: GFP in plasmodesmata and that BglG: RFP was even transported to neighboring cells, thus linking the observation (observation is the effect of careful monitoring of phenomena without willingness to modify them with investigative means and …) mRNA granules with intercellular transport of mRNA.

Biochemical experiments confirm that this MP: RNA: BglG complex is formed in the presence of the binding rod loops (A binding agent is a liquid product that agglomerates solid particles in the form of powder. In the field of painting, it allows the pigment of a color that is to be glued to the carrier, it is then rather referred to as medium.) to BglG.

Finally, the authors compared the BglG system with other mRNA labeling systems. In contrast to the RNA binding proteins used in other mRNA labeling systems (referred to as “MS2” and “λN”), the BglG protein does not tend to aggregate in plant cells when it is present in abundance (Amount is a generic term in metrology (number, quantity); scalar, vector, number of objects or another way of naming the value …) high, which is very important for the specific detection of RNA granules. The BglG system can therefore be used on a large scale to study the transport and localization of mRNA in plants.

