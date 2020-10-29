Commercial Seaweeds Market Size, Industry Share, (COVID-19 Impact) and Forecast

The commercial seaweeds market in this report is classified into type, form, application, and geography. The market for commercial seaweeds is driven mainly by increase in awareness about the benefits and medicinal uses of these seaweeds. Commercial seaweeds are used in many applications such as animal feed, human food, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals due to their thickening and gelling properties. In addition, they have various nutritive values and therefore used in various industries.

Commercial seaweeds market is segmented based on type, form, application, and geography. Factors namely superior properties, increase in pharmaceutical use, growth in awareness about consumers, and others drive this market. The increase in adoption of commercial seaweeds among end user industries has led to a demand for commercial seaweeds.

The companies in commercial seaweeds market focus on expansions, new launches and acquisitions, which drives the market. Brown commercial seaweeds find their use in food products and as raw material for the extraction of the hydrocolloid and alginate. New and innovative product offerings made by commercial seaweeds manufacturers to match different demands of the end users fuel the commercial seaweeds market.

Based on type, the commercial seaweeds market is segmented into red, brown, and green. Red commercial seaweeds have the largest market share in 2015 due to increase in use of these seaweeds in the human food and production of carrageenan hydrocolloid. The red and brown commercial seaweeds are used to produce three hydrocolloids namely agar, alginate, and carrageenan. Based on form, the market is divided into powder, liquid, and flakes. Based on application, the market is segmented into human food, animal feed, agriculture, pharmaceutical, and others.

Based on geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific was the largest market in terms of both volume and value in 2015. The market for commercial seaweeds in Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to increase in awareness about the benefits of commercial seaweeds in this region. Regional markets are further split into key countries in this study. The key strategies adopted by companies are new launches, expansions, acquisition, and mergers. Key players profiled in this report include E.I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company, Biostadt India Limited, Roullier Group, Cargill, Incorporated, Seasol International Pty. Ltd, Gelymar, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, future estimations, and dynamics from 2014 to 2022 of the global commercial seaweeds market, which identifies the prevailing opportunities.

Exhaustive analysis of the market by type, form, and application helps understand the types, forms, and applications used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

An in-depth analysis of current research and developments is provided with key dynamic factors that helps understand the market behavior.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which enables to understand the competitive outlook.

Study of various factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market is expected to help understand the dynamics of the changing competition.

Captivating strategies adopted by the market players, which are expected to assist the stakeholders to take actionable decisions are analyzed.

