Federal and State Governments Pull Corona Emergency Brake

Berlin (dpa) – It’s only two weeks, but in Corona’s time there are worlds.

Two weeks ago, when the Prime Minister was sitting with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) in Berlin, it was still an uphill struggle to finally tighten common anti-corona measures. Merkel made no secret of her displeasure at the time. “The announcements from us are not difficult enough to prevent us from disaster,” she said in the internal group. “What we are doing here is not enough.”

NUMBERS THROUGH THE CEILING

Two weeks later: The number of new infections nationwide has now tripled from 5,000 to about 15,000 per day. This is the highest level since the start of the pandemic. The Robert Koch Institute’s map of Germany has turned red by the day. More and more districts are crossing the thresholds of 50, 100 or even 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. Two districts in Bavaria therefore had to completely and temporarily close schools and nurseries as well. However, the numbers continue to rise in all federal states. And in many neighboring European countries, values ​​have long been much more dramatic.

CONSENSUS IS QUICKLY FOUND

That’s probably why everything is suddenly going at a surprising speed this Wednesday afternoon: Federal and state governments agree on strict contact restrictions, the closure of restaurants, bars, cinemas, theaters, swimming pools and many more. leisure facilities – at a glance: on the most drastic public restrictions Life across Germany since the first Corona lockdown in the spring. The main difference: schools, kindergartens and businesses should remain open this time.

After four good hours of consultation, the package is complete. The Chancellor, the ruling mayor of Berlin Michael Müller (SPD) and the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) appear to the press with serious expressions and announce the new severe cuts.

A NATIONAL EFFORT

It’s a tough day for policymakers, says Merkel. “I mean this explicitly because we know what we can expect from people.” Merkel, the scientist, reports how quickly the number of corona patients in intensive care units and the number of ventilated patients have recently doubled. If this remains the case, the health system would reach the limits of its capacities within a few weeks, warns the Chancellor. “We must act now,” she warns. We must avoid a national health emergency. “The curve has to flatten out again.”

Merkel calls for a temporary “national effort”. The measures are expected to apply from November 2, initially until the end of the month. “We are prescribing therapy for four weeks,” says Söder. And Müller, who frankly admits that the decision was not easy for him, emphasizes: “It is true that every day counts.”

CHANGE OF COURSE IN NATIONAL MEASURES

This is a major change of course the federal and state governments are now taking: two weeks ago, it took Merkel and the assembled prime ministers about twice as long to agree on more countermeasures. strict only for corona hot spots.

Now everyone involved realizes that all of this is not enough. “What we have done so far is not enough – we need to do more,” says Söder. Therefore, not only regional countermeasures, not only statewide restrictions, but also nationwide. This is an emergency brake that everyone is now putting in place – in the hope that the uncontrolled rise in new infections will be stopped.

EVERYBODY IS REALIZED BY THE CHANCELLOR OF CRISIS

And: Merkel is again the undisputed chancellor of the crisis. She gives the direction, directs, which is why she clearly has the largest share of speeches in the press conference. Some federal states, it is said, have realized on the one hand that we must now act immediately, quickly and comprehensively. On the other hand, they are happy that there is a national line that anyone can join.

NEW STRONG STRIKE FOR THE ECONOMY

The point is, the Corona emergency brake has a huge effect on many businesses and employees. It’s a blow to the economy, which has strongly warned of a second lockout and fears a wave of bankruptcies. In the spring, the closure of public and economic life had led to an unprecedented drop in economic production. During the summer, the economy as a whole was back on the road to recovery, with activities in different sectors still not taking off.

Gastronomy in particular has been severely criticized recently – and has referred to concepts of hygiene in restaurants and pubs. Merkel now maintains that these concepts currently no longer have the effect necessary to stop the rapid spread of the virus. Plus: With 75% of current infections, you don’t know where they’re coming from, where the infection has occurred, Merkel stresses.

The main objective is now to reduce the number of contacts. That’s why federal and state governments are urging businesses to make working from home possible – wherever possible.

A NEW AID OF AN ENTREPRENEURIAL PAY TYPE

In order to cushion the consequences of the partial lockdown in November, the federal government decides to provide new “extraordinary” billions of aid. Large-scale aid programs had already been decided: loans from the state bank KfW or bridging aid. The federal government had incurred huge debts for it.

Now, companies that see large sales losses due to the November shutdowns need massive support. Financial aid is expected to be up to 10 billion euros. The money could come from pots that are not yet depleted. Associations and the self-employed, like artists, should also be helped. In fact, the November aid, which the federal government has struggled with for days, means the introduction of a contractor’s salary.

But despite the new help: the November lockdown is likely to have major consequences. The economic recovery could be seriously halted. In many companies and among employees, uncertainty about how to proceed could increase – if the new measures don’t work.

MERKEL HOPES FOR SPACE

The Chancellor was asked in the evening if we shouldn’t have acted more consistently two weeks ago. In theory yes, says Merkel. But: two weeks ago, “political acceptance” was not there. “We depend on the will of the citizens,” she stressed. She is now hoping that the right point has been reached, “where there is still some leeway, so to speak”.