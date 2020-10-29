Story of asteroid dust and a badly closed door

Within three days the news spread of an enthusiastic “Osiris Rex spacecraft has collected asteroid dust!” to a disturbing “it loses its dust in space”. Or what happens when a container is too small for a harvest of 300 million kilometers (the meter (symbol m, from the Greek metron, measure) is the basic unit of length in the international system. It is defined as the distance covered by light in the Emptiness in …) …

Image: Artist’s impression of Osiris-Rex beginning his descent to the surface (A surface generally refers to the superficial layer of an object. The term has multiple meanings, sometimes a geometric object, sometimes a physical boundary, and is often mistakenly confused with its dimension, his …) by Bennu. NASA / Goddard / University of Arizona



We’ll know more this week. Although we may not have all the answers to the most important questions until September 2023 when he comes back: How many grams of the asteroid (an asteroid is a celestial body whose dimensions vary from a few tens of meters to several kilometers and which is in contrast to one Comet …) Bennu the probe (A space probe is an unmanned ship that was sent by humans to more closely explore objects of the solar system and for some the space that is beyond. This includes both in-situ measurements (fields. ..) which it brings back to earth (the earth is the third planet of the system) solar in order of increasing distance from the sun and the fourth by increasing size and mass. It is the largest and most massive of the four planets …) ?

The maneuver was almost unprecedented: Approaching the space probe (a space probe is an unmanned spaceship that was sent by humans to examine the celestial bodies lying more or less far away …) this cosmic pebble of ‘barely 500 meters wide (around which it has been circling since December 2018), so that his arm touches the ground and at the same time (time is a concept that was developed by humans to record changes in the world.), very loud “breath” – a strong stream of nitrogen – which causes a large amount to increase (amount is a generic term in metrology (number, amount); scalar, vector, number of objects or another way of naming the value of …) dust. It happened on October 20th (The past is first and foremost a concept connected with time: it is made up of all the successive configurations in the world and is on a scale of … versus the future.) NASA engineers (National Aviation and the space agency (“Administration nationale de l’Aéronautique et de l’Espace”), better known by the abbreviation NASA, is the agency …) estimated that with a little luck, you would have collected 60 grams of this Bennu dust.

Osiris-Rex hits the asteroid Bennu on October 20th.



However, on October 23, it turned out that they probably had 400 grams of it, but that some misplaced fragments prevented closure (the term closure refers to 🙂 of the compartment. And suddenly, if nothing is done to close this door, with each sudden maneuver of the probe a few grams of matter (matter is the substance of which every body is made up that has a tangible reality. Its three most common states are solid state, liquid state, gaseous state …) are lost in space.

While waiting to decide the most sensible measure to close the door, the engineers pushed back the maneuver intended to put Osiris-Rex back into orbit (in celestial mechanics, an orbit is the trajectory that a body in the Space draws around another body under the influence of gravity.) Um (um is the name given by the French bird nomenclature (updated) 31 bird species that either belong to the genus …) of the asteroid: because in microgravity (Microgravity in the field of astronautics is the state of a body so that the amount of forces of gravitational origin to which it is subjected has a very weak consequence compared to gravity on …) is a small blow from retro rockets to the Slowing down more than enough to release an amount of dust in the container some of which will find the exit.

If we say the maneuver is “almost” new, it is because the space agency (A space agency is a government agency whose purpose is to study space and develop programs and manage space) Japanese already had two Similar missions: The Hayabusa probe touched the surface of an asteroid in 2005 and brought back a sample (in general, a sample is a small amount of a material, information, or solution the word is used in various fields in 2010 🙂 and represents less than one Milligrams of dust. What everything was (That all that is understood as a quantity of that which exists is often interpreted as the world or the universe.) Likewise, enough for careful analysis to conclude that such asteroids are closer to that Sun (The Sun () Sol in Latin, Helios or Ήλιος in Greek) is the central star of the solar system. In the astronomical classification it is a yellow dwarf type star made of hydrogen …) at the beginning of the solar system (The solar system is a planetary system consisting of a star, the sun and celestial bodies or defined objects that orbit. ..), could possibly have brought water (water is an ubiquitous chemical compound on earth, essential for all known living organisms.) on earth. Hayabusa 2 grazed another asteroid, Ryugu, in 2018-2019 and is on its way (The word “road” is derived from the Latin (via) rupta, literally “broken path”, that is, carved into the rock that … ) towards the earth with its precious burden (the word burden can denote the effect of the loading or its result :).

In order to cross Earth orbit in September 2023, Osiris-Rex must leave Bennu’s area in mid-2021. When she arrives, she will throw a small capsule inside, which I hope will be found. -to- this dust from afar.

Did you like this article? Would you like to support us? Share and / or comment on it with your friends on social media. This will encourage us to post more similar topics!