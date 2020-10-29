Croatia Power Market Report- Detailed analysis of top market participants and SWOT analysis | Hrvatska Elektroprivreda dd, Wpd AG, Postak doo

ReportsnReports added Latest Croatia Power Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Croatia Power Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Croatia Power Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

EKO d.o.o., Hrvatska Elektroprivreda dd, Wpd AG, Postak doo

This report elaborates Croatia’s power market structure and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape, and power projects are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals market scenario in the countrys power sector is also included in the report.

– Snapshot of the countrys power sector across parameters – macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector.

– Statistics for installed capacity, power generation and consumption from 2010 to 2018, forecast for the next 12 years to 2030

– Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable and nuclear

– Data on leading current and upcoming projects

– Information on grid interconnectivity, transmission and distribution infrastructure and power exports and imports

– Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

– Detailed analysis of top market participants and SWOT analysis.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Croatia, Power Sector Outlook

3 Introduction

3.1 Report Guidance

4 Croatia, Power Market, Snapshot

4.1 Macroeconomic Factors

4.2 Supply Security

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

5 Croatia, Power Market, Market Analysis

5.1 Croatia, Power Market, Market Structure

5.2 Croatia, Power Market, Key Market Players

5.3 Croatia, Power Market, Financial Deals

5.3.1 Deal Value and Volume Analysis, 2008-2018

5.3.2 Deals by Type, 2018

5.4 Croatia, Power Market, Demand Structure

5.4.1 Power Consumption by Sector, 2018

6 Croatia, Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

6.1 Croatia, Power Market, Regulatory Framework

6.2 Renewable Energy Schemes

6.3 The Renewable Energy Tendering System in Croatia

6.4 RES Support Policy

6.5 Premium Tariff support scheme

6.6 National renewable energy action plan, Croatia

6.7 Energy policy

6.8 Renewable Energy Sources and High Efficiency Cogeneration Act

6.8.1 Regional Energy Efficiency Programme

6.9 Environment Protection and Energy Efficiency Fund

6.9.1 The Environmental Protection Programme of the Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development HBOR

6.10 Energy Act

7 Croatia Power Market, Capacity and Generation Overview

7.1 Croatia, Power Market, Cumulative Installed Capacity, 2000-2030

7.1.1 Installed Capacity by Fuel Type, 2018

7.2 Cumulative Installed Capacity and Annual Generation, 2000-2030

7.2.1 Cumulative Installed Thermal Power Capacity and Annual Thermal Power Generation, 2000-2030

7.2.2 Cumulative Installed Hydropower Capacity and Annual Hydropower Generation, 2000-2030

7.2.3 Cumulative Installed Non-hydro Renewable Power Capacity and Annual Non-hydro Renewable Power Generation, 2000-2030

8 Croatia, Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

8.1 Croatia, Power Market, Transmission Network Overview

8.1.1 Transmission Network Development

8.1.2 Transmission Network Unbundling

8.2 Croatia, Power Market, Distribution Network Overview

8.3 Croatia, Power Market, Grid Interconnection

8.3.1 Croatia, Power Import and Export Scenario, 2000-2018

8.4 Croatia, Power Market, Electricity Trading

9 Croatia, Power Market, Competitive Landscape: Snapshot of Leading Power Generating Companies

9.1 Key Company in Croatia Power Market: Hrvatska Elektroprivreda dd

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Business Description

9.1.3 SWOT Overview

10 Appendix

10.1 Market Definitions

10.1.1 Power

10.1.2 Installed Capacity

10.1.3 Electricity Generation

10.1.4 Electricity Consumption

10.1.5 Thermal Power Plant

10.1.6 Hydropower Plant

10.1.7 Nuclear Power

10.1.8 Renewable Energy Resources

10.2 Abbreviations

10.3 Bibliography

10.4 Methodology

10.5 Coverage

10.5.1 Secondary Research

10.5.2 Primary Research

10.5.3 Modeling and Forecasting

10.6 Contact Us

10.7 Disclaimer