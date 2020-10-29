Nano-enabled Packaging Market 2020 Global Market Share, Size, Opportunity, Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Statistics Data, Trends, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast To 2027

Nano-enabled packaging market is expected to reach USD 105.06 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.20% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The growth of nano-enabled packaging market is attributed to growing demand for packaged food products across the globe.

Global Nano-enabled Packaging Market By Technology (Active Packaging, Intelligent & Smart Packaging, Controlled Release Packaging), Application (Bakery products, Meat products, Beverages, Fruit and vegetables, Prepared foods, Others), Industry Vertical (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Consumer Electronics, Personal Care, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The growing demand from the food and beverage industry for effective packaging material to minimize deterioration and product extension along with digitization of food records is expected to drive nano-enabled packaging market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. In addition, the expansion of applications due to increased investment in research and development of nano-enabled packaging and the strict packaging rules and regulations in the food packaging industry is expected to further boost market growth during the forecast period. High equipment costs and high packaging costs are the major factors that hinder the growth of the nano-enabled packaging market.

This nano-enabled packaging market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Global Nano-enabled Packaging Market Scope and Market Size

Nano-enabled packaging market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and industry vertical. The growth of individual segments is analysed and these insights are subsequently considered before providing you with the market overview which can help you in understanding and identification of your core applications in the extensive market.

On the basis of technology, nano-enabled packaging market is segmented into active packaging, intelligent & smart packaging and controlled release packaging.

Active packaging refers to a box that has features other than just security and storage of the material.

Intelligent packaging has the ability to detect and convey changes in the packaging system. The value of the packaged product can be demonstrated by intelligent sensors.

Controlled release packaging allows the release of active compounds at a controlled rate over the period of storage of the food product in order to maintain its quality and nutritional content.

Based on application, nano-enabled packaging market is segmented into bakery products, meat products, beverages, fruit and vegetables, prepared foods and others.

Based on industry vertical, nano-enabled packaging market is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, consumer electronics, personal care and others.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America. Asia-Pacific dominates the nano-enabled packaging market with the highest market share.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Nano-enabled Packaging Market Share Analysis

Nano-enabled packaging market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to nano-enabled packaging market.

The major players covered in the nano-enabled packaging market report are 3M, BASF SE, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Danaflex nano, Amcor plc, Honeywell International Inc, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Sonoco Products Company, Bemis Company, Inc., Tetra Pak International S.A., Sealed Air, PPG Industries, Inc., Sidel, Dupont Teijin Films U.S. Limited Partnership, Klöckner Pentaplast, Crown, Minerals Technologies Inc., Multisorb and Innovia Films among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

