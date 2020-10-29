Paper Packaging Materials Market Report Extensive Analysis 2020 | Specified By Production, Technology, Competition, And Revenue Forecast Till 2027

Global Paper Packaging Materials By Material Type (Corrugated Papers, Specialty Papers, Boxboard / Carton board, Kraft Papers, Molded Pulp), By Packaging Type (Corrugated Boxes, Wrapping paper, Inserts & Dividers, Bottles & Cup Carriers, Trays, Plates, Clamshells, Display Packaging, Bags & Sacks, Tapes & Labels), By Packaging Level ( Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging, Tertiary Packaging), By End-Use ( Food Packaging, Beverages Packaging, Tobacco Packaging, Healthcare Packaging, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Homecare & Toiletries, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial Packaging, E-Commerce Packaging, Chemical & Fertilizers), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Paper packaging materials market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data bridge market research analyses that the market is expected to reach USD 476.38 million by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The paper packaging materials market is growing due to the increasing demand of the flexible paper-based packaging.

The increasing population raises the demand of the cheap packaging substitutes such as bags, pouches, cellulose and others is expected to drive the paper packaging material market. Rise in the awareness regarding the environmental growth is another factor that impacts the positive growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Global Paper Packaging Materials Market Scope and Market Size

Paper packaging materials market is segmented on the basis of material type, by packaging type, by packaging level and by end-use. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of materials type, the global paper packaging materials market is segmented into corrugated papers, specialty papers, boxboard / carton board, Kraft papers and molded pulp. Corrugated papers are further segmented into liner grades, medium/fluting grades and dual-use grades.

Based on packaging type, the paper packaging materials market is segmented into corrugated boxes, wrapping paper, inserts & dividers, bottles & cup carriers, trays, plates, clamshells, display packaging, bags & sacks, tapes & labels. Corrugated boxes are further segmented into cartons. Cartons are sub-segmented into folding cartons, liquid cartons and hinge lid cartons.

Based on the packaging level, the paper packaging materials market is segmented into primary packaging, secondary packaging and tertiary packaging.

Paper packaging materials market is also segmented into food packaging, beverages packaging, tobacco packaging, healthcare packaging, personal care & cosmetics, homecare & toiletries, electrical & electronics, industrial packaging, e-commerce packaging and chemical & fertilizers on the basis of end-use.

Europe dominates the market due to the large market share of U.S. in the paper packaging materials market due to presence of large number of industries and rising awareness regarding the use of probiotics while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 due to rise in the disposable income and high standard of living.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, downstream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while provided forecast analysis of the country data.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The major players covered in the paper packaging materials market report are DS Smith Plc, Georgia-Pacific, Holmen, Hood Packaging Corporation, International Paper, WestRock Company, Oji Holdings Corporation, Smurfit Kappa, Stora Enso, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Packaging Corporation of America, Amcor plc, Mondi, Sappi andSonoco Products Company among other players domestic and global. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

There are 15 Chapters to display the Paper Packaging Materials market.

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Paper Packaging Materials market

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Self- Paper Packaging Materials Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Paper Packaging Materials Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels

Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Paper Packaging Materials Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

