Global Bubble Wrap Market 2020 with Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic Analysis & Future Growth Analysis Report By Product Type, Industry Application And Future Technology 2027

Bubble wrap market is expected to grow at a CAGR growth rate of 8.05% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growth in the e- commerce market and increasing popularity of biodegradable bubble wrap are the factors which will accelerate the bubble wrap market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Global Bubble Wrap Market By Product (Bubble Sheets, Bubble Bags/Mailers), Material (LDPE, HDPE, LLDPE), End- Industry (Manufacturing & Warehousing, E- Commerce, Logistics & Transportation), Type (High-Grade Bubble Wraps, General Grade Bubble Wraps, Temperature Controlled Bubble Wraps, Limited Grade Bubble Wraps, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Increasing popularity of online shopping and growth in the electronics industry will enhance the demand for bubble wrap. More innovation and advancement in the bubble wrapping by manufacturer is also expected to enhance the market growth. There is rising concern among the e-commerce players towards the safety of the product which is also expected to drive the demand for bubble wrap. On the other hand, rising disposable income and increasing adoption of bubble wrap packaging due to its distinctive functionality is expected to create new opportunities for bubble wrap market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2026

Bubble wrap is a transparent plastic material which is used to wraps things so that it can protect them from getting damaged. It is primarily a type of protective packaging consisting of a polyethylene film of two layers. They are usually made of material such as low-density polyethylene, high-density polyethylene and linear low-density polyethylene.

This bubble wrap market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the bubble wrap market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research packaging tape printing market contact us for an Analyst Brief our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Bubble Wrap Market Scope and Market Size

Bubble wrap market is segmented on the basis of product, material, end- industry, type and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the bubble wrap market is segmented into bubble sheets and bubble bags/mailers.

Bubble wrap market on the basis of material is segmented into low-density polyethylene, high-density polyethylene and linear low-density polyethylene.

The end industry segment of the bubble wrap market is divided into manufacturing & warehousing, e- commerce and logistics & transportation. The manufacturing & warehousing segment is divided into pharmaceutical, electronics & electricals, automotive & allied industries, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care and other such as agriculture, healthcare and other.

On the basis of type, the bubble wrap market is segmented into high-grade bubble wraps, general grade bubble wraps, and temperature controlled bubble wraps, limited grade bubble wraps and others.

The countries covered in the bubble wrap market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Competitive Landscape and Bubble Wrap Market Share Analysis

Global bubble wrap market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to bubble wrap market.

The major players covered in the bubble wrap market report are Sealed Air, Pregis LLC., JIFFY PACKAGING, iVEX Protective Packaging Inc., NEFAB GROUP, STOROPACK HANS REICHENECKER GMBH, manuli packaging, Polycell., Aaditya Enterprises., Packman Packaging Private Limited, Paras Polymers., Rudrapriya Packaging Private Limited., Qualpack Ltd, Bubble Pack., Orion Pack Art, among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

