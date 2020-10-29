Global Water Coolers Market 2020 Industry Size, Share by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2027

Water cooler market is expected to reach USD 3.82 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 7.65% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand for safe drinking water and easy installation process of the product are the factors which will aff ect the growth of the water cooler market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Water cooler is a machine which is specially designed to provide drinking water. In simple words, it is a cooling system that supplies water with a cooling unit. These water coolers are available in different variants such as bottled water coolers and point-of-use (POU) water coolers. These water coolers are mainly found in public buildings or offices.

Global Water Coolers Market By Product (Bottled, Bottle- Less), Application (Residential, Commercial), Dispenser Type (Wall Mounted, Bottom Load Water Dispenser, Table Topwater Dispenser, Direct Piping Water Dispenser, Freestanding), Water Source and Purification Type (Bottled Water Dispenser, Plumbed in Water Dispenser), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, OEM, Wholesaler/Distributor, Online Shop/Sales, Service Companies), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Increasing urbanization and availability of cost effective & energy efficient water cleaning product in the market will affect the market growth. Availability of multi- purpose water cooler in the market will also enhance the demand for the water cooler in the market. Many manufacturers are investing in the R&D for the production of more innovative product which will also accelerate the growth of the water cooler market. On the hand, increasing water pollution level and rising disposable income will further create new opportunities for the water cooler market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

This water cooler market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research water cooler market contact us for an Analyst Brief our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Water Cooler market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the industry.

The countries covered in the water cooler market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The country section of the water cooler market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the residential hobs market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while provided forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Water Cooler Market Share Analysis

Water cooler market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to water cooler market.

The major players covered in the water cooler market report are Whirlpool Corporation., Clover Co., Ltd., OASIS International., Glacial Home, Primo Water Cooperation., eAccess Solutions, Inc., Emerson Electric Co, Waterlogic Holdings Limited., Haier Inc, Edgars., Voltas, Inc., Electrolux Home Products, Inc, Breville, Inc., Blue Star Limited., AK Service & Food Equipment, Ocean Techno, Swaggers Technologies., Aquafizer India Co., Sunrise Water Cooler, Bharti Refrigeration Works., Rockwell Industries Limited, among other domestic and global players. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

