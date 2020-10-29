Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Statistics 2020-2025: Share Forecasts, Trends & Growth drivers

Selbyville, Delaware the newly Added research report at Market Study Report titled “2020-2025 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Report” provides data, information, brief analysis, company profiles, statistics for past years and forecasts for next few years.

Rapid expansion of dairy industry coupled with strict regulations regarding water safety & filtration are major factors fostering the demand for ultrafiltration membrane technology across the globe. The technology is known to provide high efficiency during water filtration. In addition to this, growing demand for premium products is driving the market growth.

As per material type, ultrafiltration membrane market is split into ceramic and polymeric. The report cites that polymeric segment accounts for a considerable market share. This technology is relatively cheaper as compared to its counterpart and is extensively used across various industry verticals.

On the other hand, ceramic segment is estimated to showcase highest CAGR through 2025. Ceramic membranes are more expensive than organic polymers but offer better temperature stability, well-defined stable pore structure, resistance to solvents and possibility for sterilization, which in turn is encouraging the preference towards the technology.

Elaborating on the application landscape, food & beverage segment is poised to witness healthy growth in the forthcoming years. Adoption of ultrafiltration membranes in food & beverage sector ensures food safety, environmental friendliness and ease of cleaning & sterilization. Moreover, they simplify the process flow by avoiding complex steps or chemical stress on food items.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific ultrafiltration membrane industry is anticipated to accumulate significant revenues by the year 2025, while registering highest CAGR during the estimated timeframe. The growth is majorly attributed to growing demand for membrane filtration technology in water processing plants as well as in food and dairy industries. Additionally, high concentration of pharmaceutical research & development centers as well as low-cost manufacturing advantage in India and China are augmenting APAC market.

The prominent companies operating in global ultrafiltration membrane industry are Applied Membranes Inc., CITIC Envirotech Ltd., MICRODYN-NADIR, Synder Filtration, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, Hyflux Ltd., Pentair and Koch Membrane Systems among others.

