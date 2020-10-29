Bamboo Furniture Market Report Expected Massive Growth by 2020-2026 | Greenington LLC; MOSO; Utsav Handicraft; Luit Nirman

According to an influential Bamboo Furniture Market report, industry is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. The report takes into consideration all the opportunities, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape for the clients. The market research report highlights diverse segments of the market analysis that today’s business ask for. By utilizing few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating this market research report is started with the expert advice. The report covers explanation about the detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Greenington LLC; MOSO; Utsav Handicraft; Luit Nirman; S. Senniah Gowder; caneocane.in; ,jiangxi kang ti long bamboo industry co.,ltd; Zhejiang Tianzhen Bamboo & Wood Development Co., Ltd.; Gek Guan Enterprise Sdn Bhd; Reforest Design; July Bambu Co. Ltd.; among others.

An introduction of Bamboo Furniture Market 2020

Global bamboo furniture market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.27% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing investment in infrastructure development and rising awareness about the advantages of bamboo is the factor for the market growth.

Bamboo furniture is that furniture which is made using the bamboo. This furniture can be beds, chair, tables, stools, and other. The bamboo furniture has good durability and is also environmental friendly in nature. They are harder as compared to the oak. The furniture which is made using bamboo is usually available in two colors such as light color of maple and amber shade in wood. They also don’t get shrink in moist or dry environment.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Type (Chairs, Stools, Beds, Others),

End- User (Residential, Commercial),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Growing demand of bamboo furniture from hotels and offices is expected to drive market growth

Increasing popularity of environment friendly products will also accelerate the demand of the market

Rising real estate construction which is usually initiated by government acts as a driving factor

Growing number of eateries, clubs, and bars worldwide will also boost this market growth

Market Restraints:

Bamboo furniture can be cracked easily; this factor will restrain the market growth

They are easily prone to insects which will also hamper the market growth

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In September 2018, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein announced the launch of their new mobile application Bamtech which is specially designed for bamboo housing and contruction. This new app contains details about the use of bamboo for housing, construction, making of furniture and manufacturing of quality products. This application will be very beneficial for artisans, entrepreneurs, and local youths

In February 2019, Century Furniture announced the acquisition of Curate home collection. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their market position. By integrating the Curate home collection products in their portfolio they will be able to enhance their product offering and will be able to cater better products to their customers

