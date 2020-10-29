Business
Vegan Cheese Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) – by Type, Application, and Region|| Covid-19 Analysis| Future Plans and Industry Growth with High CAGR by Forecast 2026 |
Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Kite Hill; Nush Foods; Tesco.com; Follow Your Heart; Field Roast; Miyoko’s; WayFare Inc; Good Planet Foods; The Regal Vegan; Tofutti Brands, Inc.; Bute Island Foods Ltd; Kinda Co.; So Delicious Dairy Free; Reine LLC; Uhrenholt A/S; Dr-Cow Tree Nut Cheese; Vtopian Artisan Cheeses; Parmela Creamery; Gardener Cheese Company; Daiya Foods Inc.; GreenSpace Brands among others.
Global vegan cheese market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.96% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing prevalence of lactose intolerant population worldwide along with enhanced sustainable nature provided by the vegan food industry.
Features mentioned in the report
- Changing market dynamics of the Vegan Cheese market industry.
- To get a comprehensive overview of the Vegan Cheese market.
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- In-depth Vegan Cheese market segmentation.
- Competitive landscape of Vegan Cheese Market.
Segmentation: Global Vegan Cheese Market
By Product Type
- Parmesan
- Mozzarella
- Ricotta
- Cream Cheese
- Cheddar
By Product Form
- Slices
- Blocks & Wedges
- Shreds
By Source
- Coconut
- Almond
- Soy
- Rice
- Cashew
- Others
- Peanut
- Pine Nuts
- Hazelnut
By Distribution Channel
- Direct
- Online
- Indirect
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Retail Stores
- Large
- Small
- Online
By End-Use Industry
- Food Servicing
- Hotels
- Restaurants
- Cafes
- Others
- Food Processing
- Bakery & Confectionery
- Dips & Sauces
- Dairy & Desserts
- Retail & Household
- Fast Food Snacks
