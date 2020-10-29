Bedford-Strohm wants to step down from EKD presidency

Munich (dpa / LBY) – Bavarian regional bishop Heinrich Bedford-Strohm has announced his departure from the summit of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD).

The 60-year-old does not want to run for another term as chairman of the EKD board in the fall of 2021, as he said on Bayerischer Rundfunk on Thursday. “It’s good when someone new comes along, sets new accents, sets new impulses.”

Bedford-Strohm has been the face of the Protestant Church in Germany since 2014. At that time he had been elected chairman of the board of the EKD, three years earlier he had been elected Bavarian regional bishop. His term as head of the EKD expires next year, and that of regional bishop two years later in 2023.

Bedford-Strohm justified his departure from the presidency of the EKD Council by the end of his term in Bavaria. “It would not be a good thing if I then served as President of the Council for two years.” He is now looking forward to having two more years “where I can use all my energy for the Bavarian regional church”.

Bedford-Strohm is not tired of the office, as he points out. “I do this office with great pleasure. I will do it next year with great enthusiasm and with all my strength, even in difficult times. “

The 60-year-old represents a liberal, cosmopolitan and communicative course and was one of the first religious in Germany to rely particularly on social media. Its main concern is ecumenism. For several years now, he has also been particularly involved in refugee policy. Because he has always been committed to rescuing migrants from the Mediterranean Sea, he receives death threats.

But that was no reason for the withdrawal, as he puts it. He knew his office would expose him to criticism and that he was prepared for it. “I already have my inner resources to deal with it.”

With Catholic Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich, who was still head of the German Bishops’ Conference (DBK) until the spring of this year, he was not only bound by physical closeness, but also by friendship and a common desire to promote ecumenism. Both received this year’s Augsburg Peace Prize for their efforts to promote ecumenism.