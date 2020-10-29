USA: New riots after the death of a black man

Philadelphia (AP) – After the death of an African American as a result of gunfire by police, riots broke out for the second night in a row in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Initially, hundreds of people demonstrated peacefully against racism and police violence, local media reported on Wednesday evening. The officials were then attacked with stones and bottles, and the police used irritant gas and batons. Looting was also reported. The case is also coming to the fore as Pennsylvania is one of the “swaying states,” those contested states that could be decisive in next week’s presidential election.

The protests were sparked by the death of Walter Wallace, 27, during a police operation on Monday. The man was armed with a knife and did not drop it despite repeated requests, police said. He walked over to the police, where two policemen shot him several times. Passers-by filmed the incident with their smartphones. Police said 30 policemen were injured and 91 people arrested during Monday’s protests.

“The riots in Philadelphia must end. You have to end it, ”said US President Trump, accusing the democratic leaders of the city and state. The White House said the riot was “the latest episode in the Liberal Democrats’ war on the police. Trump called for a tougher crackdown, saying he was ready to mobilize federal forces on demand. “We are watching her very closely and are awaiting a call. If you need help, we’ll be there in an hour. “

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, who, like Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, belongs to Democrats, has already mobilized several hundred members of the State National Guard, according to “The Philadelphia Inquirer” newspaper. White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah called the move a “wise move” Wednesday on Fox News. “We want our cities to be safe and – if necessary – we are prepared to use federal forces. But for now, we believe the governor’s decisions with the National Guard should help ease this unrest. “

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden expressed his condolences to relatives of the deceased, but also condemned the riots: “At the same time, anger at the very real injustices in our society is no excuse for violence.” Attacks on police officers and the destruction of small businesses would not do justice.

In the 2016 election, Trump prevailed narrowly in Pennsylvania. As a swing state, the northeastern state of the United States cannot be clearly attributed to either Republicans or Democrats. The polls currently give Biden a good shot at securing the 20 voters there – but it could be tight.

Relatives of the 27-year-old man who was killed accuse police of disproportionate violence. Wallace was known to have mental health issues, family lawyer Shaka Johnson said according to media reports. Wallace suffered from bipolar disorder. As a result, the family dialed the emergency number to order an ambulance. Instead, the police came. “Why didn’t they use a Taser (electroshock weapon)? Why did they have to shoot him? Wallace’s father asked in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Not all police officers are Taser-equipped, Police Chief Danielle Outlaw said, according to ABC. Additional funds have been requested for this purpose. She promised full clarification of the matter. The prosecution is also carrying out an investigation. Both officers reportedly carried body cameras. However, the footage was not initially made public. According to media reports, the two police officers fired seven shots each. Both were transferred to the office during the investigation.

Mayor Kenney said, “I saw the video of this tragic incident. This raises difficult questions that must be answered. “

In the United States, protests have taken place across the country against racism and police violence since the end of May. The trigger was the brutal murder of unarmed African American George Floyd during a police operation in the city of Minneapolis. During the arrest, a police officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck for about eight minutes.

Trump is running for office as president of law and order and repeatedly accuses Biden of being on the “radical left” side with the rioters. Biden belongs to the moderate wing of the Democratic Party and, contrary to Trump’s claims, has expressly condemned violence during anti-racism protests, like Tuesday.