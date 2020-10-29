Der globale Thoriumreaktor markt (2020) wird bis 2026 ein enormes Wachstum verzeichnen | Moltex Energy, Transatomic Power Corporation, Terrestrial Energy, Flibe Energy, General Electric

Industries

October 29, 2020

The latest research report on the “Thorium Reactor Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Thorium Reactor market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Thorium Reactor market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Thorium Reactor Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Thorium Reactor market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

Leading companies reviewed in the Thorium Reactor Market report are: Moltex Energy, Transatomic Power Corporation, Terrestrial Energy, Flibe Energy, General Electric, Mitsubshi Heavy Industries

The report covers various aspects of the Thorium Reactor market segmented into product type, application and end-use. The report provides market numbers for the years 2018 and 2019 based on actual market findings also market estimates for forecasts for the period from 2020 to 2020 for each of the products types, applications and end-use segments.

Thorium Reactor Market Segmentation, By Product Type:
Heavy water reactors (PHWRs), High-temperature gas-cooled reactors (HTRs), Boiling (light) water reactors (BWRs), Pressurized (light) water reactors (PWRs), Fast neutron reactors (FNRs), Molten salt reactors (MSRs)

Thorium Reactor Market Segmentation, By Application:
Nuclear Power Plant, Nuclear Fuel, Others

Thorium Reactor Market Segmentation, By Geography:

  • North America
    • S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World
    • Latin America
    • Middle East and Africa

 Key Focus Areas in the Report:

  1. Thorium Reactor Market Size and Forecast 2018 – 2028
  2. Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Thorium Reactor Market
  3. Major Developments in the Thorium Reactor Industry
  4. Market Dynamics Impacting the Thorium Reactor Industry
  5. Competitive Landscape of Thorium Reactor Industry
  6. The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Thorium Reactor Industry
  7. Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Thorium Reactor Market
  8. Thorium Reactor Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2018 – 2028
  9. Thorium Reactor Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2018 – 2028
  10. Thorium Reactor Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2018 – 2028
  11. Thorium Reactor Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2018 – 2028

