Der globale Erweiterte Messinfrastruktur markt (2020) wird bis 2026 ein enormes Wachstum verzeichnen | Cooper Industries, International Business Machines Corporation, Siemens AG, Trilliant Inc., General Electric

The latest research report on the “Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Advanced Metering Infrastructure market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.
Leading companies reviewed in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market report are: Cooper Industries, International Business Machines Corporation, Siemens AG, Trilliant, Inc., General Electric, Aclara Technologies LLC
The report covers various aspects of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market segmented into product type, application and end-use. The report provides market numbers for the years 2018 and 2019 based on actual market findings also market estimates for forecasts for the period from 2020 to 2020 for each of the products types, applications and end-use segments.
Furthermore, the report includes a detailed competitive analysis among the market participants in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market. The report offers an in-depth comparative analysis of the competitors in the market based on their product offerings, market share and geographic presence. Some of the leading companies covered in the report include Cooper Industries, International Business Machines Corporation, Siemens AG, Trilliant, Inc., General Electric, Aclara Technologies LLC
We are continuously monitoring the market developments and changes occurring as a direct or indirect impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thereby, we are in a position to provide information on the market values and trends for both pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 scenarios.
Target audiences for the report include:
- Companies operating in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market
- Stakeholders in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market
- Investment and private equity firms
- Government and regulatory authorities
- Industry experts and Analysts
- End users
Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Segmentation, By Product Type:
Meter Data Analytics, Meter Data Management, Communication Infrastructure, Others
Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Segmentation, By Application:
Commercial & Industrial, Domestic
Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Segmentation, By Geography:
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Focus Areas in the Report:
- Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast 2018 – 2028
- Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market
- Major Developments in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Industry
- Market Dynamics Impacting the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Industry
- Competitive Landscape of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Industry
- The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Industry
- Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market
- Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2018 – 2028
- Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2018 – 2028
- Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2018 – 2028
- Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2018 – 2028