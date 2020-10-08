Jojo says Luiza Ambiel was an asshole and Stéfani demands consistency from Tays – Selições Brasil

Subscribe to our newsletter

SÃO PAULO, SP – This Tuesday (6th) night was intriguing in the 12th season of A Fazenda (Record). Indeed, pedestrians had to indicate who would go directly to the fourth garden and who would contest the Farmer’s Test. Jojo Todynho was the first confirmed to face elimination

In addition to that, the participants Biel, Cartolouco and Luiza Ambiel will compete this Wednesday (7) in the race that will define who will go to the farm this week with Jojo, and who will be the new farmer. After the decision, which was broadcast live, the singer of “Que Tiro Faith Esse” decided to take satisfaction from her friend Ambiel, who indicated Mariano.

“I have to say something, you were stupid, asshole, because I said to you over there, ‘Stop, this is a game, baby. This is not a popularity business, has more followers. … “asked the cowardly.

Gugu’s ex-bathtub muse started the nominating ‘we stay’ game, in which each participant had to save one person until the last person left also made it to the pitch. She saved Mateus Carrieri.

In addition to Jojo, Stéfani Bays also ended up arguing with Tays Reis. The singer went to explain to Bays why she voted for her but ended up not pleasing the peoa. “You say one thing and do another. You said you won’t vote for me anytime soon and you went over there and voted. It doesn’t support what you are saying. Come out and watch what I’m saying … “, argued Bays.

The former De Férias com Ex (MTV Brasil) participant also said Tays was coerced. “If I had to go talk to you, I would have done it already, but I’m not.” I’m in my corner, talking to my friends. You get into it, as you always do … you are forced, you get into things. “