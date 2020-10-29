Spahn defends action – illness makes you ‘humble’

Federal Health Minister Spahn is in quarantine at home due to his corona infection. He defends the new tough measures against the pandemic.

Cologne (dpa) – Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn has championed the tough pandemic measures agreed by federal and state governments by the end of November.

It was a difficult time for those affected, but contact absolutely had to be reduced, the CDU politician said Thursday morning in a telephone interview on WDR. The number of infections has again increased rapidly, especially among the elderly. “I don’t want to wait until the intensive care units are overcrowded,” he said. “If they’re overcrowded, it’s too late.”

He himself had a different view of the pandemic through his own corona disease. The experience made him “humble,” Spahn said. He is fine himself, he has only mild symptoms of a cold. The minister said he found the work of his local health department professional and calm. Spahn is currently in quarantine at home.

The federal and state governments on Wednesday decided on the most drastic measures since the great spring lockout. From Monday, restaurants, cinemas and theaters, among others, will close for the entire month of November. Only a few people are allowed to meet privately during this time.

A look at neighboring countries like Belgium or the Netherlands shows that the number of infections could also disappear. Germany has a good chance of arriving at the right time to fight the pandemic, Spahn said.

There has never been a pandemic in such an interconnected world. In combating them, mistakes would inevitably be made, the Münsterland politician said. These errors should be discussed. But he is embarrassed by the relentlessness and severity with which he is often debated.

On the WDR show, Spahn answered questions from the audience for half an hour. The questions concerned, for example, local public transport, in which distances are often difficult to maintain. Spahn said that in addition to the mask, the corona warning app also helps. You can tell the difference. “The Minister had to fire a member of a skating group. Meetings with members of three households are currently not possible. Participants should try to organize their Skat meetings digitally within weeks. to come up.