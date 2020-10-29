International
Auswirkungen von Covid-19 auf den Energieeffizienz in Gewerbegebäuden markt 2020-2028 – Carrier (UTC), Bosch Thermotechnology, Emerson Electric, Logical Buildings, Siemens
The latest research report on the “Energy Efficiency in Commercial Buildings Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Energy Efficiency in Commercial Buildings market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Energy Efficiency in Commercial Buildings market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Energy Efficiency in Commercial Buildings Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Energy Efficiency in Commercial Buildings market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.
Leading companies reviewed in the Energy Efficiency in Commercial Buildings Market report are: Carrier (UTC), Bosch Thermotechnology, Emerson Electric, Logical Buildings, Siemens, General Electric
The report covers various aspects of the Energy Efficiency in Commercial Buildings market segmented into product type, application and end-use. The report provides market numbers for the years 2018 and 2019 based on actual market findings also market estimates for forecasts for the period from 2020 to 2020 for each of the products types, applications and end-use segments.
***NOTE***
We are continuously monitoring the market developments and changes occurring as a direct or indirect impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thereby, we are in a position to provide information on the market values and trends for both pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 scenarios.
Energy Efficiency in Commercial Buildings Market Segmentation, By Product Type:
HVAC, Lighting, Energy Management
Energy Efficiency in Commercial Buildings Market Segmentation, By Application:
Hotels and Restaurants, Offices, Retail Chains, Shopping Malls, Stadiums, Hospitals, Schools
Energy Efficiency in Commercial Buildings Market Segmentation, By Geography:
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
