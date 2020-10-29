Globaler Stromeinzelhandel marktforschungsbericht 2020 | SSE plc, MeinSmartTarif, Vattenfall, ENTEGA Energie, SimplyGreen Ökostrom

International
The latest research report on the “Electricity Retailing Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Electricity Retailing market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Electricity Retailing market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Electricity Retailing Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Electricity Retailing market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.
Leading companies reviewed in the Electricity Retailing Market report are: SSE plc, MeinSmartTarif, Vattenfall, ENTEGA Energie, SimplyGreen Ökostrom, Shell
The report covers various aspects of the Electricity Retailing market segmented into product type, application and end-use. The report provides market numbers for the years 2018 and 2019 based on actual market findings also market estimates for forecasts for the period from 2020 to 2020 for each of the products types, applications and end-use segments.
***NOTE***
We are continuously monitoring the market developments and changes occurring as a direct or indirect impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thereby, we are in a position to provide information on the market values and trends for both pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 scenarios.
Target audiences for the report include:
- Companies operating in the Electricity Retailing market
- Stakeholders in the Electricity Retailing market
- Investment and private equity firms
- Government and regulatory authorities
- Industry experts and Analysts
- End users
Electricity Retailing Market Segmentation, By Product Type:
Product type 1, Product type 2, Product type 3
Electricity Retailing Market Segmentation, By Application:
Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Others
Electricity Retailing Market Segmentation, By Geography:
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Focus Areas in the Report:
- Electricity Retailing Market Size and Forecast 2018 – 2028
- Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Electricity Retailing Market
- Major Developments in the Electricity Retailing Industry
- Market Dynamics Impacting the Electricity Retailing Industry
- Competitive Landscape of Electricity Retailing Industry
- The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Electricity Retailing Industry
- Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Electricity Retailing Market
- Electricity Retailing Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2018 – 2028
- Electricity Retailing Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2018 – 2028
- Electricity Retailing Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2018 – 2028
- Electricity Retailing Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2018 – 2028